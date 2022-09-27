Boebert Warns Pelosi of What's Coming in 44 Days After Speaker Was Brutally Booed in NYC

If Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert’s prediction is correct, Fancy Nancy’s time in power may be coming to an ignominious end.

Shortly after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was booed on stage at a benefit music festival over the weekend, Boebert declared the California Democrat will “be booed out of the majority” in 44 days.

Pelosi made the appearance Saturday at the Global Citizen Festival in New York City, which describes itself as “an annual music festival where fans take actions toward ending extreme poverty in order to earn free tickets.”

The headliners were Metallica and Mariah Carey — now there are two acts I’d love to see share a tour bus together — but the Jonas Brothers, Mickey Guyton and Rosalía were also featured.

Pelosi wasn’t on the bill but appeared as a surprise guest, according to the New York Post.

Not all surprises, however, are good ones.

Footage from the festival showed Pelosi being booed on stage as she delivered her remarks.

@JackPosobiec I was at the global citizen festival in Central Park Manhattan, and they brought Nancy Pelosi out and she got heavily booed. 😂 pic.twitter.com/MFT77wbWaT — Kyle Tomczak (@ThomasCzakary) September 25, 2022

“As speaker of the House, I am here to thank you for your dazzling advocacy, entrepreneurial thinking and determination as global citizens,” Pelosi said, according to the Post.

“It’s thanks to your help that the United States recently enacted historic climate legislation, which will be a game changer,” she continued.

“It will slash carbon pollution by 40 percent by 2030, it will give a historic, an historic $370 billion to fight the climate crisis.”

Concert-goers continued to chant “Let’s go!” — a sign they wanted more music, less Nancy — but nevertheless, she persisted.

Nancy Pelosi gets BOOED at music festival when she tries to push her “climate” agenda on crowd pic.twitter.com/UlRDXCy2Tk — Young Americans for Liberty (@YALiberty) September 26, 2022

Pelosi claimed the new legislation — sold as the “Inflation Reduction Act,” although it clearly had little to do with addressing that particular concern — would bequeath us “better water and air for our children” and “better-paying jobs and lower energy bills for their parents.”

“The audience continued to make noise over the remarks as Pelosi closed by saying her grandchildren Paul and Thomas were in the audience — and she had agreed to keep her remarks short so as not to delay more music,” the Post reported.

Boebert, needless to say, was delighted — and had a prediction of what would happen 44 days from this Sunday.

“Get used to it, Fancy Nancy,” she tweeted.

“November 8th you’ll be booed out of the majority.”

Get used to it, Fancy Nancy. November 8th you’ll be booed out of the majority. https://t.co/R8Sl4F2Z6Q — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) September 25, 2022

In fact, “Fancy Nancy” was supposed to be out of leadership — majority or minority — by this election anyway. After a tiff with the progressive wing of her party in the wake of the 2018 midterms — in which Democrats retook the lower chamber but were deeply divided — Pelosi agreed she would serve only until 2022, as BuzzFeed News noted, in order to secure the necessary votes to be elected speaker.

However, she announced earlier this year she’d be seeking re-election in her San Francisco district. While she’ll face no real opposition there, she’ll likely encounter pushback if she aims to remain as party leader — especially if, as expected, the Democrats lose the House.

Even sports fans start booing when legendary players hang on long past their prime and drag down the team. In Pelosi’s case, the ossified leadership of the Democratic Party has been part of the problem with reaching the base — and with the exception of Joe Biden, there’s been no other senescent Democrat as powerful as Pelosi for the past half-decade.

Then again, part of the problem is that most Americans don’t care how ossified the Democratic Party’s leadership is — they’re not aligned with its values, particularly when it comes to progressives such as Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and Ilhan Omar of Minnesota.

No matter who’s in charge, the Democrats are the party of inflation, energy shortages, government spending, taxation, educational indoctrination and other economic folly and wokeness.

The point is, on Nov. 8, unless Pelosi and the Democrats pull off an electoral miracle, there’s likely to be plenty of booing. It may come from a whole host of different political quarters, but make no mistake: It will come.

