Boebert's Dem Opponent Says She'll Confront 'Extremists in Both Parties' During Debate, Can't Name One on Her Side When Pressed by Moderator

It’s a tale as old as party politics: Democrats saying they’re going to be moderates, then being unable to back it up.

Take Eileen Laubacher, who’s running against GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert in Colorado’s 4th Congressional District. She paints Boebert, who’s been in the House since 2021, as being an extremist — and says that she’s going to stand up to “extremists in both parties.”

Why, just listen to this ad:







“Like so many of us, Eileen is done with the extremists in both parties,” a narrator intones in the piece. “Maybe the best way to break through the noise is a little less talking and more listening.”

OK, then. During her debate with Boebert on Monday — the only debate of the campaign — Laubacher was asked to call out those extremists, if she believes they exist.

“Ms. Laubacher, you have an ad running right now that says that you are done with the extremists in both parties,” said Kyle Clark of KUSA-TV in Denver.

“Who are the extremists in your Democratic Party? Please name them and explain how you’ll stand up to them.”

Uh-oh.

“I think — I think what’s extreme is — you want me to name specific people?” Laubacher said.

“Yes, specific people,” Clark responded.

“I don’t think that’s really necessary, Kyle. I think it’s more important to talk about the things that they want to do and the things that I want to do,” Laubacher stalled.

Why won't Democrats confront extremists in their own party? They're afraid of them They agree with them -- and don't think they're extremists Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use They're afraid of them 39% (29 votes) They agree with them -- and don't think they're extremists 61% (45 votes)

Which, hey, is not what she said in the ad — in which the Democratic nominee tried to get the vote of people in a heavily Republican district by insisting she’d had enough with the extremes of either party and implying her competitor was an extremist.

“What I want to do is find ways to work in a bipartisan way, to include voting on important bipartisan housing legislation, which I would have absolutely done,” she said.

“But I think it’s also important to find ways to find middle ground with people. I believe that we have way more in common across the aisle than we do that separates us. But I believe that the loudest voices on both sides are the ones that are making the most noise, and people think that that is what we should be listening to, and I do not think so.”

Clark had her dead to rights. “How are voters to believe that you will stand up to people who you will not even name?” he asked.

“Because I think — because I think that if I name three and forget two, like, that’s not going to help anyone,” she said. “Also, I think it’s important to understand that I think what we need to do is stand up for things that are right.”

Democrat Eileen Laubacher, running against Republican Lauren Boebert, is running an ad that says she’s “done with the extremists in both parties.” Asked to name the extremists in the Democratic Party and how she’d stand up to them, this is what happened: https://t.co/oim9YETI6S — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) October 13, 2026

If this isn’t a window into Boebert’s opponent — indeed, into Democrats in 2026 — what is?

She claims to be a moderate, one who wants to be practical and fight against the extremes. In her one debate, before a friendly Denver outlet, she’s asked the simplest question. Name one Democrat extremist. Just one.

It shouldn’t be difficult. Heck, she could have kicked Ilhan Omar while she was down. AOC if she were feeling punchy. Go outside of the chamber she wants to enter and there’s Sens. Ed Markey, Chris Van Hollen or Elizabeth Warren. Go for it. Prove your bona fides.

Instead, look at her stammering to name just one extremist on the side she wants to represent. A single one! And this isn’t just putting her on the spot; she was practically inviting this by releasing the campaign ad that Clark was referencing.

The progressive pronoun police of 2024 are now the cost-of-living scolds, with the caveat that nobody wants to mention who started us down the inflation highway. (Joe Biden, anyone? A Democratic Congress?)

The Democrats would have us believe that they’re the party of pragmatism. If that’s true, they need to extirpate their left-wing element. When they can’t even identify who those extremists are — when they’re running on fake bipartisanship without even the thought of actually practicing it — that should be a much bigger issue than the GOP is making it.

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