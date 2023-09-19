There has been no shortage of hot takes about Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado and her recent expulsion from a Colorado theater.

The lawmaker has faced criticism for reportedly vaping and being disruptive during a performance of “Beetlejuice” while she was out on a date.

While some are calling for her to resign from the House, her estranged husband is asking for grace for the 36-year-old mother and grandmother.

In a lengthy Facebook post on Monday, Jayson Boebert blamed himself for the negative headlines and said he had been “unfaithful” to her before the announcement of their high-profile divorce.

In a personal appeal to people in Boebert’s district, Jayson Boebert explained it was difficult for him to see people criticize his estranged wife.

“Watching the attacks against Lauren, I feel the people should know the truth of our broken marriage and burden she has carried for too long,” he wrote. “I am asking for you all to show grace and mercy towards Lauren in this troubling season.”

Jayson Boebert continued:

“I want to start out by acknowledging that Lauren has always been an exceptional wife, mother and now grandmother. She has provided me with love, support, and honored me through every misstep.

“Her strengths were always used to cover my weaknesses. Throughout our 20 years together, she has been my rock, my confidant, and my best friend. Her unwavering commitment to our family has been truly admirable, and I am devastated by the pain I have caused her.”

Is divorce becoming too common in America? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 98% (1679 Votes) No: 2% (30 Votes)

Jayson Boebert then explained that the end of their marriage was his own fault.

“I was unfaithful to Lauren in so many ways,” he explained. “I should have always brought my best just as she did. My actions were selfish and thoughtless, and I failed to consider the consequences they would ultimately have on the person I hold dearest in my heart.”

Jayson Boebert explained that the separation from his wife has been “devastating.”

He also said people have used that separation to portray her as someone who has changed.

“It upsets me that everyone believes she left me over fame or a new lifestyle,” he wrote. “That is far from the truth. Then again, most of what’s said about our family is untrue.”

While taking “full responsibility” for the negative headlines, Jayson Boebert wrote, “Much of this is on me because the problem starts at the root. I am the root.”

Jayson Boebert concluded he has been working to make himself a better person and he also included a personal appeal to the second-term congresswoman.

“Lauren, if you are reading this, please know that I am dedicated to doing everything in my power to rebuild the trust that has been shattered,” he wrote. “I stand behind you. You are the hardest working person I know, selfless and overflowing with love. I hate the attacks that are coming your way. In part, this is my fault and you don’t deserve this.”

Lauren Boebert filed for divorce in April in Mesa County, Colorado.

In her court petition, she called the marriage “irretrievable broken,” The Colorado Sun reported.

In an apology over the incident in Denver, Boebert cited her divorce and difficulty striking a balance in being a public figure while navigating a challenging private life.

“While none of my actions or words as a private citizen that night were intended to be malicious or meant to cause harm, the reality is they did and I regret that,” she said in a statement obtained by CBS News.

Boebert added, “There’s no perfect blueprint for going through a public and difficult divorce, which over the past few months has made for a challenging personal time for me and my entire family.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.