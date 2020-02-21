Bolton Breaks Silence on 'Grossly Partisan' Impeachment, Blasts Dems Who Wanted Him To Testify

To listen to the Democrats in Congress you would think all they needed was the testimony of former National Security Advisor John Bolton to have scored an impeachment conviction against President Donald Trump in the Senate.

You would think that because they kept saying how critical his testimony was to seal their partisan witch hunt.

It would have given the impeachment the air bipartisanship, because Bolton is a Republican — but only if he agreed with them.

Bolton was on stage Wednesday at Vanderbilt University where he was being interviewed by former U.N. Ambassador Susan Rice, who worked under former President Obama.

Bolton derided the impeachment of the president as “grossly partisan” and said that he did not believe his testimony would have changed anything, The Associated Press reported.

TRENDING: Dean Cain Threatens Lawsuit After Media Smears Him with Outright Lie About Warren Comment

He told the crowd that House Democrats had “committed impeachment malpractice,” which did not go over well with the audience.

The former national security advisor contended that “the process drove Republicans who might have voted for impeachment away because it was so partisan.”

“People can argue about what I should have said and what I should have done,” said Bolton, who has a book coming out about his time in the White House. “[But] I would bet you a dollar right here and now, my testimony would have made no difference to the ultimate outcome.”

This is the man, mind you, touted by Democrats as the one who would serve as the lynchpin to fasten all of the president’s crimes together. In reality what they likely wanted was for Bolton to come on national television and damage the president before the 2020 presidential election.

Is the Democrat witch hunt going to continue? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (91 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Democrats knew, or certainly should have known, that they had almost no chance at getting a conviction in the Senate no matter what they did. They had no actual crimes to speak of.

Bolton could have testified in that trial in a tutu with pompoms and dancing the lambada while singing about what a meanie President Trump is, and the case was still going nowhere.

The Democrats know it, the American people know it and, most importantly, Bolton knows it.

“I can’t imagine withholding my testimony, with or without a subpoena,” Rice, a Democrat, responded. “I also can’t imagine, frankly, in the absence of being able to provide that information directly to Congress, not having exercised my First Amendment right to speak publicly at a time when my testimony or my experience would be relevant.”

She again asked Bolton if he would testify if he was subpoenaed by the House, but Bolton explained that he could be in trouble if anything he spoke about was deemed classified.

RELATED: Cruz: Warren's Impeachment Question Backfired and Saved Trump

“I’m not here to speculate on that with the pre-publication review process under way,” he said as the audience laughed.

“Laugh all you want. This is the judgment of my counsel, somebody I worked with 35 years ago, 30 years ago at the Department of Justice,” he said.

The only thing to really laugh about is the fact that the man the Democrats claimed was going to be the star witness just said his testimony would have meant less than the word of Rep. Adam Schiff reciting a make-believe telephone conversation.

And whether they acknowledge it or not, that is brutal to the Democrats’ argument.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.