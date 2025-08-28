Bolton Takes Catastrophic Hit as Investigators Reportedly Find Alarming Links Between Him and Enemy Country's Spy Service

Former National Security Advisor John Bolton — one of the most repellent warmongers ever to serve in government — faces deep trouble.

Moreover, the ongoing investigation into Bolton’s alleged mishandling of classified information seems likely to embarrass his defenders in the establishment media and elsewhere — assuming, of course, that any of those deep-state tools have the capacity to feel shame.

According to The New York Times, U.S. intelligence officials gathered information on Bolton “from an adversarial country’s spy service.”

Yikes.

Furthermore, the classified information in question dates to Bolton’s tenure as National Security Advisor during President Donald Trump’s first administration.

Citing anonymous sources familiar with the investigation, the Times reported that the data gathered on Bolton from that foreign spy service included “emails with sensitive information that Mr. Bolton, while still working in the first Trump administration, appeared to have sent to people close to him on an unclassified system.”

In other words, investigators want to know if Bolton mishandled classified information in much the same manner that former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton was accused of doing.

On Friday, the FBI raided Bolton’s Maryland home and office.

Since then, the establishment media and other enemies of Trump have accused the president of weaponizing the government. They have characterized the FBI raid as “retribution” against a staunch critic of Trump.

For instance, in an interview with CNN’s Dana Bash, Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin of New York called the raid “disturbing.”

“This episode is disturbing,” Raskin said in a clip posted Friday to the social media platform X, “and it seems to confirm Bolton’s own prediction that if Donald Trump got back into office, his administration would be consumed with vengeance and retribution against his perceived political enemies.”

Ratskin is looking really nervous right now. He’s calling this raid “political retribution,” but there’s an issue with his claim. Trump didn’t even know about the raid prior to it happening. This is called the Rule of Law. pic.twitter.com/06oNPgbrCs — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) August 22, 2025

Trump’s detractors have said these things, of course, without a shred of irony. After all, former President Joe Biden’s tyrannical administration weaponized the government against Trump, Trump supporters, and conservatives in general.

According to the Times, however, the Bolton investigation “began to pick up momentum during the Biden administration.”

“Democratic politicians and pundits proclaimed with virtual unanimity that the FBI’s investigation into John Bolton was retribution for his criticisms of Trump,” journalist Glenn Greenwald noted Thursday on X. “In fact, the investigation began and made substantial progress under Biden. I’m sure they will all be noting this.”

Democratic politicians and pundits proclaimed with virtual unanimity that the FBI’s investigation into John Bolton was retribution for his criticisms of Trump. In fact, the investigation began and made substantial progress under Biden. I’m sure they will all be noting this. pic.twitter.com/6kWC9FmMzl — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) August 28, 2025

Likewise, Sean Davis of The Federalist predicted that “everyone who white-knighted for Bolton after defending the insane Mar-a-Lago raid is going to look especially craven and corrupt as more details emerge.”

John Bolton is in deep trouble, and everyone who white-knighted for Bolton after defending the insane Mar-a-Lago raid is going to look especially craven and corrupt as more details emerge. pic.twitter.com/0O8qt2btXN — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) August 27, 2025

To understand Bolton’s character, recall that he once casually joked about his experience planning coups against foreign governments.

In fact, former State Department official and deep-state expert Mike Benz called Bolton “the most straight-talking Blobmonster in the swamp.”

For all of John Bolton’s flaws, the one thing I did enjoy about the man was he was undoubtably the most straight-talking Blobmonster in the swamp. Most spooks speak in cryptic spookspeak, but with Bolton, he was a lab-grown science experiment injected with accidental Truth Syrum pic.twitter.com/TMGjZewLEB — Mike Benz (@MikeBenzCyber) August 22, 2025

If charged with a crime, of course, Bolton will have his day in court.

At this point, however, his guilt or innocence matters less than the shameful swiftness with which deep-state shills defended him. Those shills look awfully foolish today.

