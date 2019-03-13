Over 1,000 Flights Canceled as ‘Bomb Cyclone’ Barrels Across the Country

Thousands of travelers found themselves out of luck after airlines were forced to cancel more than 1,000 flights due to inclement weather Wednesday.

The Rockies and upper Midwest are expected to bear the full brunt of the storm, according to USA Today.

Airlines have canceled approximately 1,200 flight and delayed 420 flights as of 8 a.m. ET, according to FlightAware.com. A majority of those canceled flights were slated to take off from Denver International Airport which has been blasted with snow and over 40 mph winds.

More than 950 departures and arrivals have been canceled at Denver International due to the storm, USA Today reported.

Over 75 mph winds gusted across Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport Wednesday morning, according to reports.

❄❄A massive winter storm is striking a big part of the U.S. ❄❄ Track potential energy infrastructure impacts with @EIAGov‘s disruptions map. ➡ https://t.co/3UHiViAw6X #BombCyclone pic.twitter.com/Kk62uz7VPn — Energy Department (@ENERGY) March 13, 2019

It’s unofficial, but we may already have smashed an all-time low pressure record not just for one location, but one state. https://t.co/Etcrlvm0EO #bombcyclone #WinterStormUlmer pic.twitter.com/bmYjFcD54L — The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) March 13, 2019

Hundreds of miles of interstates are being closed and a state of emergency has been declared in Nebraska…the latest news from the #BombCyclone: https://t.co/rOOtfvX5pe pic.twitter.com/u7TnU8JrkC — Sean Breslin (@Sean_Breslin) March 13, 2019

“While not a tropical system, winds will rival what’s seen in a Category 1 hurricane,” according to meteorologist Ryan Maue, USA Today reported in a separate Wednesday article.

“We expect a major blizzard to unfold with winds likely to approach hurricane force, heavy snow and massive drifts,” meteorologist Alex Sosnowski also said, according to USA Today.

Over 100,000 Texans are without power.

