Bomb Squad Discovers Multiple Incendiary Devices at Tesla Dealership

Police have seized what they are calling “incendiary” devices from a Tesla dealership in Austin, Texas.

The Austin Police Department’s Bomb Squad was summoned after police responded to an 8 a.m. “found/abandoned hazardous” call, according to KVUE-TV.

Police said that devices, “which were determined to be incendiary,” were taken from the dealership without anyone getting hurt.

The dealership has been the site of protests over the past two weekends as part of a nationwide targeting of Tesla due to the involvement of Tesla CEO Elon Musk in the Trump administration.

The FBI is investigating, as is the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.

Last week, Attorney General Pam Bondi announced the arrest of three suspects accused of attacking Tesla-related sites.

“The days of committing crimes without consequence have ended,” Bondi said in a news release. “Let this be a warning: if you join this wave of domestic terrorism against Tesla properties, the Department of Justice will put you behind bars.”

Incendiary devices found at Austin Tesla dealership. This attack on Tesla has to stop! pic.twitter.com/7dPlDy4wNU — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) March 24, 2025

The Justice Department release noted that three suspects sought to do maximum damage in their attacks.

One defendant who carried a suppressed AR-15 reportedly threw eight Molotov cocktails at a Tesla dealership in Salem, Oregon, according to the DOJ statement.

Molotov cocktails were also used by an individual who was arrested in Loveland, Colorado. That suspect was found with the materials to make more firebombs, officials said.

The release noted that a suspect in Charleston, South Carolina, “wrote profane messages against President Trump around Tesla charging stations before lighting the charging stations on fire with Molotov cocktails.”

Despite the arrests, the attacks continue, according to NBC.

Last week, a person attacking a Tesla Collision Center in Las Vegas “fired three rounds into different Tesla vehicles,” police said.

The attacker spray-painted “RESIST” on the center’s door and used Molotov cocktails to set two Teslas alight.

An editorial in National Review said the wave of attacks is “deeply revealing.”

“While Democrats will often warn about the rising threat of right-wing violence, these attacks are more evidence of how often left-wing activists turn to violence. In 2020, the George Floyd riots were excused by prominent Democrats and other leftists, who pushed the idea that property destruction didn’t count as violence,” the editorial said.

The editorial also said that the “full-on assault against Tesla also exposes the emptiness of progressive warnings of the looming climate crisis,” given that Musk and Tesla should be heroes of the left for creating popular electric vehicles.

“And yet, because Musk now has the wrong politics, progressives are desperately trying to convince people not to purchase the cars, or to sell the ones they have,” the editorial wrote, adding “progressives are again showing that they aren’t so serious about the climate apocalypse when this supposedly existential priority conflicts with some other ideological predilection.”

