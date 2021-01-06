Login
SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

Bomb Squad Responds After Explosive Device Is Found at Republican National Committee Headquarters

×
By Randy DeSoto
Published January 6, 2021 at 4:45pm
P Share Print

An explosive device was reportedly found at Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, the same day that nearby rioters breached the U.S. Capitol Building.

Citing three anonymous sources, The New York Times reported the device was “a pipe bomb that was successfully destroyed by a bomb squad, according to an official for the R.N.C.”

According to Harmeet Dhillon, an RNC committeewoman for California, two pipe bombs were found and detonated.

TRENDING: Fact Check: Biden Rewrites History, Tells Lie About President Trump During Speech

The Times added that the nearby Democratic National Committee headquarters were evacuated after the discovery of a “suspicious package.”

Both buildings are located just a few blocks away from the U.S. Capitol, where a chaotic scene erupted as supporters of President Donald Trump gathered to protest the counting of the Electoral College vote.

Some rioters among the group breached the Capitol Building itself, stopping the vote count from proceeding and causing the complex to go into lockdown.

Capitol Police then escorted members of Congress to safety.

Vice President Mike Pence, who was overseeing the vote count, condemned the attack and promised lawbreakers will be prosecuted.

“The violence and destruction taking place at the US Capitol Must Stop and it Must Stop Now. Anyone involved must respect Law Enforcement officers and immediately leave the building,” Pence tweeted.

RELATED: Iran-Backed Rebels Blamed for Deadly Airport Attack Meant To 'Eliminate' Entire Government

Trump also sent out multiple tweets calling for the protesters to be peaceful and follow the orders of Capitol Police.

Further, in the late afternoon, the president released a video asking his supporters to “go home” peacefully.

“I know your pain. I know you’re hurt,” Trump said. “We had an election that was stolen from us. It was a landslide election and everyone knows it.”

“You have to go home now. We have to have peace,” he added. “We have to have law and order. We have to respect our great people in law and order. We don’t want anybody hurt.”

“This was a fraudulent election, but we can’t play into the hands of these people. We have to have peace. So go home. We love you,” Trump said.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 1,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith







Freshman Congresswoman Plans to Fly an Israeli Flag Right Next to Tlaib's Office
Mayor Bowser Calls for Legislation for DC Statehood on POTUS' Desk in First 100 Days
Twitter Takes Major Action Against Trump's Message to Rioters
Bomb Squad Responds After Explosive Device Is Found at Republican National Committee Headquarters
Trump Calls on Pence To Send Contested States' Electors Back to State Legislatures
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×