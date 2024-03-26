National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan’s Washington, D.C., home was targeted by a drive-by protest early Monday.

At about 8:20 a.m., a car driving past Sullivan’s residence threw manure at the house, according to Politico, which called it a “small amount of manure.”

District of Columbia workers eventually cleaned up the mess.

SCOOP: A person tossed manure in front of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan’s house in D.C. this morning, a law enforcement official told me. A small amount of manure was thrown from a car, and the incident is the subject of an ongoing investigation. https://t.co/kP5yQ7WoVP pic.twitter.com/7Ni9h7Ffhg — Daniel Lippman (@dlippman) March 25, 2024

Secret Service representative Anthony Guglielmi said Secret Service Uniformed Division officers and D.C.’s bomb squad did respond to a “report of a suspicious package” near Sullivan’s home at about 8:30 a.m., according to the New York Post.

“The Metropolitan Police Department’s Explosive Ordinance Disposal team responded and declared the scene as safe,” Guglielmi said. “The incident is under investigation.”

Politico said the area has traffic and red-light cameras that could be used to track down who the New York Post called the “manure-slinging per-poo-trator.”

Sullivan’s home has been the target of pro-Palestinian protests, including one on Christmas Day.

The left-wing group The People’s Forum, which organized that day’s protest, has called Sullivan a “war criminal.”

Sullivan’s house was the target of another odd misadventure last April, when Sullivan found a man in his house in the middle of the night, according to The Washington Post.

The house has round-the-clock Secret Service protection.

The way the incident went, Sullivan confronted the man at about 3 a.m. and told him to leave. There were no signs of forced entry.

The man appeared to be either drunk or confused or both, and sources the Post quoted said it was believed the man did not know Sullivan or have any intent to harm him.

The manure incident comes as the Biden administration has affronted Israel by allowing a United Nations Security Council resolution to pass that calls for a ceasefire in Gaza.

John Kirby, the spokesman for the White House’s National Security Council, insisted Monday that there was no change in policy, Politico noted.

He said the Biden administration wants to suppress Hamas and release hostages taken during the Oct. 7 attack on Israel while also having “candid, frank conversations” about protecting civilians during the ongoing war.

“You can do two things at the same time,” Kirby said.

