Bombshell Ad Upends Ohio Gov Race As Dem Candidate's Mom Denounces Her Daughter, Calls Her Pathological Liar

Politicians lie. They lie all the time, and they get called out for it all the time, too. This is nothing new.

When it’s their mother doing the calling out, however, that’s something worth paying attention to.

And boy, is Amy Acton paying attention now.

Acton is the Democratic gubernatorial nominee in Ohio, and is hoping to flip control of the governor’s mansion with a win over Republican nominee and 2024 presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy.

In her way is herself, including allegations that she’s a bit, ahem, disordered in her private life.

The campaign has already been a nasty one, with Ramaswamy’s supporters accusing Acton of substance abuse and Acton calling the ads against her “garbage” and making claims about Ramaswamy’s use of AI in ads.

Well, nobody’s going to accuse the campaign of getting any nicer after Monday, but now Acton’s whole backstory is being called into question by her mother, who says that her daughter is effectively a pathological liar who invented her life experience.

But first, here’s a refresher on the backstory the former state health director is peddling about living in a tent with her mother:







Remember, this has been her backstory for a while, too, with WKYC-TV reporting that in 2019, “Acton spoke of years of abuse, neglect, and even a period of homelessness while living with her mother after her parents divorced.”

Now, Donna Arthur, Acton’s mother, gets her say.

“I worked at Children and Family Service Association, building one of the first two sexual abuse programs in America,” Arthur said in the ad, before segueing into Acton’s apparent mistruths.

“I love my daughter, but when I saw her lying about her opponent — and it’s not easy for a mother to say this — but Amy has a serious problem,” she said.

“She is a liar. She lies about her past. She says she grew up living in a tent. None of that is true. She’s lied her entire life.”

What impact will Acton's mother's claims have on her campaign? Game over for Acton Voters will remain divided No impact at all Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Game over for Acton 61% (281 votes) Voters will remain divided 35% (162 votes) No impact at all 3% (16 votes)

This is disqualifying, Arthur said.

“My daughter needs help, and she can’t help you if she needs help herself,” she said.

“People can change, but first they have to tell the truth, and my daughter still isn’t doing that. Don’t vote for people who lie. Don’t let her become your governor. If you think she’ll make your life better, you’re fooling yourself. It will only get worse.”

BOMBSHELL: Ohio Democratic gubernatorial candidate Amy Acton’s own mother urges voters not to vote for her daughter. “My name is Donna Arthur and I’m Amy Acton’s mother. I worked at Children and Family Service Association, building one of the first two sexual abuse programs in America. I love my daughter, but when I saw her lying about her opponent—and it’s not easy for a mother to say this—but Amy has a serious problem. She is a liar. She lies about her past. She says she grew up living in a tent. None of that is true. She’s lied her entire life. My daughter needs help, and she can’t help you if she needs help herself. People can change, but first they have to tell the truth, and my daughter still isn’t doing that. Don’t vote for people who lie. Don’t let her become your governor. If you think she’ll make your life better, you’re fooling yourself. It will only get worse.” That’s one hell of an October surprise. — Walter Curt (@wcdispatch) October 20, 2026

That’s certainly one heck of an October surprise in a closely watched and close-polling critical race — and while some decried its tone, one X user said that it was “hard to see how this isn’t game over for Acton.”

Hard to see how this isn’t game over for Acton — Pudge (@pudgenet) October 20, 2026

The ad is certainly going to upend the narrative of the race.

Acton and Ramaswamy are effectively tied in the RealClearPolitics polling aggregate, with Acton up by less than a percentage point. However, it’s difficult to call Ramaswamy a “con man” and a “swindler” — as Team Acton has — if your candidate herself is misrepresenting pretty much every important data point in her life.

If that’s nasty, well, welcome to politics. The Democrats have nonsense about the “Epstein class” and a smorgasbord of anti-Semitic tropes being peddled.

When someone’s mother says that everything that comes out of her daughter’s mouth is a fib, that can’t be dismissed as gutter politics, especially when she’s admitting her daughter can’t run a state.

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