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Amy Acton, the Democratic gubernatorial candidate for Ohio, greets constituents along the parade route of the 54th Annual CDC Parade on Sept. 7, 2026, in Cleveland, Ohio.
Commentary
Amy Acton, the Democratic gubernatorial candidate for Ohio, greets constituents along the parade route of the 54th Annual CDC Parade on Sept. 7, 2026, in Cleveland, Ohio. (Jeff Swensen / Getty Images)

Bombshell Ad Upends Ohio Gov Race As Dem Candidate's Mom Denounces Her Daughter, Calls Her Pathological Liar

 By C. Douglas Golden  October 20, 2026 at 4:09am
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Politicians lie. They lie all the time, and they get called out for it all the time, too. This is nothing new.

When it’s their mother doing the calling out, however, that’s something worth paying attention to.

And boy, is Amy Acton paying attention now.

Acton is the Democratic gubernatorial nominee in Ohio, and is hoping to flip control of the governor’s mansion with a win over Republican nominee and 2024 presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy.

In her way is herself, including allegations that she’s a bit, ahem, disordered in her private life.

The campaign has already been a nasty one, with Ramaswamy’s supporters accusing Acton of substance abuse and Acton calling the ads against her “garbage” and making claims about Ramaswamy’s use of AI in ads.

Well, nobody’s going to accuse the campaign of getting any nicer after Monday, but now Acton’s whole backstory is being called into question by her mother, who says that her daughter is effectively a pathological liar who invented her life experience.

But first, here’s a refresher on the backstory the former state health director is peddling about living in a tent with her mother:



Remember, this has been her backstory for a while, too, with WKYC-TV reporting that in 2019, “Acton spoke of years of abuse, neglect, and even a period of homelessness while living with her mother after her parents divorced.”

Now, Donna Arthur, Acton’s mother, gets her say.

“I worked at Children and Family Service Association, building one of the first two sexual abuse programs in America,” Arthur said in the ad, before segueing into Acton’s apparent mistruths.

“I love my daughter, but when I saw her lying about her opponent — and it’s not easy for a mother to say this — but Amy has a serious problem,” she said.

Related:
Did Vivek Ramaswamy Go Too Far? Some Republicans Object as He Doubles Down on Controversial Attack Ad

“She is a liar. She lies about her past. She says she grew up living in a tent. None of that is true. She’s lied her entire life.”

What impact will Acton's mother's claims have on her campaign?

This is disqualifying, Arthur said.

“My daughter needs help, and she can’t help you if she needs help herself,” she said.

“People can change, but first they have to tell the truth, and my daughter still isn’t doing that. Don’t vote for people who lie. Don’t let her become your governor. If you think she’ll make your life better, you’re fooling yourself. It will only get worse.”

That’s certainly one heck of an October surprise in a closely watched and close-polling critical race — and while some decried its tone, one X user said that it was “hard to see how this isn’t game over for Acton.”

The ad is certainly going to upend the narrative of the race.

Acton and Ramaswamy are effectively tied in the RealClearPolitics polling aggregate, with Acton up by less than a percentage point. However, it’s difficult to call Ramaswamy a “con man” and a “swindler” — as Team Acton has — if your candidate herself is misrepresenting pretty much every important data point in her life.

If that’s nasty, well, welcome to politics. The Democrats have nonsense about the “Epstein class” and a smorgasbord of anti-Semitic tropes being peddled.

When someone’s mother says that everything that comes out of her daughter’s mouth is a fib, that can’t be dismissed as gutter politics, especially when she’s admitting her daughter can’t run a state.

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C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




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