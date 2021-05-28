Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, bragged during a phone call to a friend that he had smoked crack cocaine with former Washington Mayor Marion Barry, and the call was caught on tape, according to a bombshell report.

Barry, who was constantly linked to corruption during his long tenure as a Democratic powerhouse in D.C., was arrested for possession of crack during an FBI sting at a Washington hotel in 1990 — back when the FBI would still pursue cases against Democrats. He spent six months in prison.

How was Barry reprimanded for smoking crack with a prostitute in a sleazy hotel room and spending time in prison? He was re-elected to a fourth term as mayor of the district in 1994.

Barry died in 2014, but during his tumultuous and decades-long tenure running corrupt Washington, he reportedly had one prominent wingman to accompany him during his illicit activities: the son of then-Senator Biden.

The Daily Mail reported Friday that in a January 2019 phone call to an unidentified friend that was recorded by Hunter Biden and stored on that now-infamous laptop, Biden was blunt about his reported relationship with Barry.

According to the report, Biden, now 51, chided a friend on the 2019 call for being “racist” — which is something that didn’t seem to bother him.

He then told a story that, per the Daily Mail, revealed that he wasn’t truthful this year when he said in his newly released book that he quit doing hard drugs while in college — and only picked up those addictions later in life.

According to the call audio obtained by the outlet, Biden freebased crack with a prominent elected official long after he was arrested for drug use as an 18-year-old.

“Did Martin Luther King do coke? I don’t know,” a person reported to be a friend of his said on the call. “With an Indian and a black man.”

Do you think high-profile Democrats are mostly immune from the repercussions of engaging in criminal behavior? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. Yes: 98% (1367 Votes) No: 2% (29 Votes)

“Oh, see, you are such a racist, I swear to god,” a voice identified by the Mail as Hunter Biden responded. “No, he didn’t, Jesus Christ. You’re so f***ing funny.”

The friend then invoked Barry and his notable legal troubles.

“That mayor from D.C. did … Marion Barry,” the friend said, which apparently left the current president’s son feeling nostalgic.

“You know what, I actually smoked crack with Marion Barry, I swear to f***ing god,” the voice said to be Biden bragged. “That was in Georgetown. And he used to go to a place right next to [local bar] the Guards. And I was a sophomore, I guess … was a junior when that happened.”

He continued, “But he used to come there and drink like late, late. And I would be there, and he would go to the bathroom.”

As the Daily Mail pointed out: “The revelation … is inconsistent with Hunter’s claim in his memoir, ‘Beautiful Things,’ that his arrest for cocaine possession when he was 18 years old had ‘scared him straight’ until after he finished college.”

Barry was busted in 1990, and Biden graduated from Georgetown in 1992, which puts the duo’s alleged crack-smoking meetups right around the time Barry got popped by the feds — and then sent to prison.

It would be disingenuous to feign shock at the Daily Mail’s report. This is exactly the kind of behavior we’ve come to expect from Joe Biden’s troubled son. Even still, who could have seen Barry getting involved in the mix?

If the report is true, it certainly won’t help dispel the notion that crime pays for people in power. What did Marion Barry and Hunter Biden have in common, other than a shared passion for smoking crack?

They were both rewarded for their behavior — no matter how depraved and disgusting — by Democrats and reporters who refused to amplify the scandals to magnitudes that were more than appropriate.

Barry served another term as mayor of D.C., while Biden went on to join the board of a Ukrainian energy company, impregnate a stripper, make pornographic tapes with prostitutes and lie on an application to buy a handgun while in the midst of a drug binge, according to various reports.

Hunter Biden today is a celebrated painter and will soon instruct students at Tulane University in Louisiana on the topic of “media polarization.”

It certainly seems as though it pays to engage in morally reprehensible behavior, just as long as you have the backing of the Democratic establishment and its media arm, you share a bloodline with Joe Biden, or both.

By the way, where was Joe Biden during all of these reported escapades?

He was presumably too busy drafting a crime bill that would lock away drug addicts for decades to keep tabs on his young son, who reportedly was treating the nation’s capital like an adult playground.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.