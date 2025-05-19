Bombshell: Biden Told Us He Had Cancer in 2022 - We Just Thought He Was Confused

I need to preface this whole thing with a quick note.

Anyone with a conscience should be praying for former President Joe Biden and his family in the wake of his devastating prostate cancer diagnosis.

Cancer is a bedeviling scourge on this world, and nobody — not even the fallacious Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. — should have to suffer through it.

That all being said, however, this bombshell development isn’t really about the cancer diagnosis itself. As established, cancer diagnoses are unilaterally awful, no matter who is suffering through them.

(Okay, this writer probably wouldn’t shed a tear if Fidel Castro, Kim Jong Un — technically a fellow countryman — or Adolf Hitler ever had aggressive cancer, but I digress.)

No, this development isn’t as much about the prostate cancer itself as it is about how much the Biden inner circle knew about these health issues.

How much did those nefarious Democrat insiders know? Was this an intentional obfuscation by them? And how much did they try to cover it all up while ludicrously pushing Biden for re-election until it became untenable in the summer before the 2024 general election?

If Biden’s comments from three years ago are any indication, it seems the fix may have been in for some time.

On July 20, 2022, Biden spoke to constituents in Massachusetts about your typical leftist drivel (in this case, something about climate change). In remarks that not even the White House transcript could save, the 46th President of the United States seemingly opened up about a cancer diagnosis unprompted.

“And guess what? The first frost, you knew what was happening,” Biden said (emphasis added). “You had to put on your windshield wipers to get, literally, the oil slick off the window. That’s why I and so damn many other people I grew up [with] have cancer and why can- — for the longest time, Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation.”

🚨 WOW: Joe Biden said literally over TWO YEARS AGO that he had cancer. The Biden regime at the time called it a “gaffe” Have they been covering this up for YEARS? pic.twitter.com/rfVEDFtsIM — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 18, 2025

As the Associated Press notes, the White House quickly cleared up any confusion about those remarks, noting that Biden was referring to skin cancer he had removed before becoming president.

There are just two glaring problems with this “explanation.”

First, Biden said what he said. Even the transcript notes that Biden said “have” and not “had” when it came to cancer.

Now, yes, Biden’s isn’t exactly an orator — despite the White House’s best efforts to convey otherwise — but that’s a noticeable choice of words, especially when speaking to constituents.

In the absolute best-case interpretation for Democrats, Biden’s alleged misspeak from 2022 portended larger and graver cognitive decline issues.

In the worst case? Well, let’s just say that cancers typically don’t metastasize in the sort of time period outlined by Biden, but that can be something a doctor can better explain.

The other issue at hand is a statistical one.

As noted by the Skin Cancer Foundation, “[a]bout 90 percent of nonmelanoma skin cancers are associated with exposure to ultraviolet (UV) radiation from the sun.”

Biden’s 2022 remarks came amid connecting skin cancer to petroleum pollution exposure. Could Biden’s prior cancer have been caused by something other than the sun? Of course, but it’s statistically unlikely.

For what it’s worth, according to the World Health Organization, petroleum pollution has been linked to increases in both skin and prostate cancer.

Further adding murkiness to all of Biden’s claims is that Delaware — Biden’s home state — actually is suffering through something of a cancer pandemic.

The catch? It’s not skin cancer, as the state itself explained in late 2024 findings. It’s prostate cancer, which Biden is now currently suffering from.

Look, this is all to say: There’s a non-zero chance that Biden, an elderly, frail man by virtually any characterization, simply goofed in 2022 when speaking about how he and his home state was a hotbed for cancer.

The numbers don’t add up, but that wouldn’t be the first time Biden has gotten something (very) wrong, before.

But given the dubious history of Biden and his Democrat handlers, these blue donkeys haven’t exactly earned the benefit of the doubt.

So was 2022 just another in a long line of well-documented Biden gaffes? Or was it a slip of the hand, revealing just how deep Democrat rot has gotten that they’d nominate a cancer-stricken octogenarian if they thought it’d give them a shot at unseating President Donald Trump?

We may never know what Biden was truly talking about in 2022, but I think we all know which of those two scenarios is more likely.

