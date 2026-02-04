Bombshell Bill Gates Allegations Emerge from Epstein Docs: Plan to Drug His Wife Melinda, STDs, Sex With Russian Girls

When does a nothingburger become a real burger, at least as far as the Jeffrey Epstein files are concerned? When your ex-wife is willing to lend some credence some of Epstein’s assertions, unfounded though they may have been.

Speaking to NPR after a stray email in the Epstein files suggested that her former husband Bill Gates got a sexually transmitted disease from “Russian girls” and wanted to surreptitiously give her antibiotics, Melinda Gates said the emails gave her “just unbelievable sadness” and hinted that it was the reason she “had to leave my marriage.”

First, the emails, which appeared in a series of jeremiads Epstein directed toward other people — in this case Gates, in this case 2013 — but sent to his own account, not to the accounts of the individuals mentioned.

In the email, according to the U.K. Daily Mail, Epstein described himself as “dismayed beyond comprehension” that the former Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist would “disregard our friendship developed over the last 6 years.”

Then, of course, the juicy stuff — which is to say, the blackmail.

“T0 add insult to the injury you them [sic] implore me to please delete the emails regarding your std, your request that I provide you antibiotics that you can surreptitiously give to Melinda and the description of your penis,” he wrote.

The document, released Friday as part of the avalanche of Epstein-related material, was described by the Daily Mail as “a shocking email that appeared to be draft of a letter intended to be sent by Gates’ then-top advisor Boris Nikolic, around his resignation from the Microsoft billionaire’s charitable foundation.”

He also wrote from Nikolic’s point of view: “I have been caught up in a severe marital dispute between Melinda and Bill… In my role as his right hand man I have been asked and wrongly acquiesced into participating in things that have ranged from the morally inappropriate, to the ethically unsound and have been repeatedly asked to do thing [sic] that get near and potentially over the line into the illegal.”

“From helping Bill to get drugs, in order to deal with consequences of sex with russian girls, to facilitating his illicit trusts, with married women, to being asked to provide adderall fro [sic] bridge touramnts [sic], as I am a medial doctor, but have no presriptions [sic] writing ability.”

Well, the misspellings, which came fast and furious, certainly marked the provenance of the letter as being from Epstein’s keyboard, although the fact that we don’t have proof it was ever sent, or any corroboration that this actually happened, lends credence to Gates’ spokesperson when they said Epstein’s “claims are absolutely absurd and completely false.”

“The only thing these documents demonstrate is Epstein’s frustration that he did not have an ongoing relationship with Gates and the lengths he would go to entrap and defame,” the statement said.

Which sounds reasonable enough — a poison pill document from a very poisonous individual, one who most associates didn’t know was so mephitic — until you bring Melinda Gates into the equation.

When NPR talked to her about the allegation, which she could have dismissed the same way, or at least said to take it with a grain of salt … well, she did quite the opposite.

“Sad. Just unbelievable sadness. Unbelievable sadness,” she said when asked her reaction about the reports. “And again, I’m able to take my own sadness and look at these young girls and say, my God, how did they — how did that happen to those young girls?

“So for me, it’s just sadness. I left my marriage. I had to leave my marriage. I wanted to leave my marriage. I felt I needed to eventually leave the foundation. So it’s just sad. That’s the truth.”

Melinda Gates responds after Epstein Files suggest Bill Gates got an STD from “Russian girls” and planned to secretly medicate her. NPR: “The emails in the files suggest that Bill Gates had additional affairs and that he tried to get medication to treat a sexually transmitted… pic.twitter.com/gF1jRJyRb5 — Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) February 3, 2026

Now, it’s pretty much common knowledge that Melinda Gates left Bill because of his philandering ways, but you’d at least expect someone to stand up and say, if they were going to say anything, that him having sex with trafficked Russian girls and then giving her an STD was a little farfetched.

That statement, or even a tone that might suggest it, wasn’t just absent from Melinda Gates’ response, but — it seems to this observer — very, very, very deliberately so.

Again, it’s unclear whether this was ever sent to Gates; nowhere in the files do we get confirmation of that. However, Melinda’s response does seem to also take the air out of this paragraph from the BBC’s reporting of the document: “Over the years, Bill Gates and his representatives have downplayed his connection with Epstein. He has previously said they only had ‘several dinners’ to discuss a philanthropy project that did not happen.”

And speaking of interviews with American public broadcasters done by the Gateses, it certainly makes this clip of Bill with PBS’ Judy Woodruff from 2021 look, um, a bit more recoil-inducing:

Judy Woodruff: Do you draw any lessons from the mistakes you made with Jeffrey Epstein? Bill Gates: “Well, he’s dead, so…” pic.twitter.com/HSLYahGtKJ — Teddy Schleifer (@teddyschleifer) September 21, 2021

Well, yes Bill, yes he is. You certainly drew that lesson from his death.

One lesson you should also draw, which you should have drawn from co-founding the company which runs most of the world’s computers: The internet is forever. And not even your ex-wife seems to buy that this piece of forever-ness is just cockamamie blackmail.

A final reminder, of course: Bill Gates is a prominent donor to liberal and leftist causes. We told Democrats to let Trump slowly release so that the redactions could be completed. We warned them. But they wanted cheap political points, so they forced Trump’s hand. Now they and their donors are enjoying PR nightmares. Enjoy.

