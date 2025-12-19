Bombshell Claim: Brown University Was Asked to Cut Cameras Earlier in the Year to Protect Palestinian Activists

After a shooting last weekend at Brown University that left two dead and several others injured, questions are being asked about security lapses that led to those fatal moments.

A new bombshell claim has come out, and if true, it’s completely earth-shattering, not just for the school’s security personnel, but for the entire administration.

On Wednesday, footage of Fox News host Jesse Watters circulated on social media platform X, where the host of “Primetime” claimed leftist activist groups last summer demanded Brown disable their security cameras so pro-Palestine activists could act out with impunity.

“Over the summer, radical left human rights groups demanded Brown disable their security cameras so Palestinian activists could raise hell under the radar.

“Did they cave?

“We asked. No response.”

Jesse Watters: “Over the summer, radical left human rights groups demanded Brown [University] disable its security cameras so Palestinian activists could raise h*ll under the radar. Did they cave? We asked; no response.” WOW! pic.twitter.com/F7cr7D7zzx — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) December 18, 2025

Brown would by no means be alone in caving to radicals’ demands. Columbia University has seen encampments of pro-Palestine activists.

Harvard has had to fend off claims in recent memory of anti-Semitism against their Jewish students.

The Ivy League is now less known for its academic status and more so for its radical politics.

We have a complete loss of trust in our education systems, and if Watters’ claims about Brown withstand scrutiny, a dangerous situation.

Imagine being a parent to a student at Brown and discovering your child’s life was endangered by the administration’s efforts to appease a group of radical activists, some of whom may not even attend that school.

Likely, most of the students present last Saturday in Tanner Auditorium did not care about nonsensical activist causes.

They were there for an exam review.

For as much as the left worries about gun violence, they will disregard the most basic measures toward campus safety if it can help radical leftist protesters.

Again, if these allegations are true, good luck on ever winning back the trust of families.

