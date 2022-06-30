Share
Bombshell Claim: Google Intercepted 100% of RNC Donation Emails on Biggest Donation Days of Month - for 7 Months Straight

 By Richard Moorhead  June 30, 2022 at 5:32am
Big Tech’s bias against conservatives is well known.

And yet Google is taking its double standards and discrimination to a new level.

The Republican National Committee revealed that its email communications are being tactically labeled as “spam” by the Silicon Valley company, according to Axios.

The “spam” label allows Google to filter the emails away from the sight of Gmail users, hidden in a spam inbox.

Google sent RNC emails to the spam inbox with regularity on important fundraising deadlines, according to RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel.

On some days, as many as 90 percent to 100 percent of RNC emails hit the main inbox.

On other critical fundraising dates, the emails are all but assured to be hidden away as spam, reaching as few as 0 percent of Gmail inboxes.

Should Google be regulated as a common carrier?

Google has blacklisted and purged information that’s inconvenient to the left from search results for years.

This form of censorship is even more nefarious. It blocked communications between willing parties.

Individuals who are signed up to receive RNC emails can unsubscribe at any time.

Critics of Big Tech’s censorship and bias have proposed regulating the Silicon Valley giants as common carriers.

This would make it illegal for Google to discriminate politically. They’d be obligated to treat every user of their service equally.

McDaniel revealed that the RNC has filed a complaint with the Federal Communications Commission against Google’s political bias.

Billionaire Elon Musk is one of Big Tech’s most prominent critics, despite his own technology background.

Musk has pledged to restore free speech to Twitter when his pending purchase of the social media platform is finalized.

Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, service member, and guitar player.




