Bombshell Claim: Whistleblower Was CIA Hack in Obama WH Digging for Ukraine Dirt on Trump

Since the beginning of the Trump-Ukraine scandal, the left and much of the media have acted as if the whistleblower at the center of the ordeal was a good Samaritan who had only the best interests of the nation at heart.

But as more details emerge, that presumption could be falling apart. A respected investigative journalist has now staked his reputation on a report that far from being a proverbial Boy Scout, the whistleblower may actually have been a liberal operative with close ties to the Obama administration.

If true, that claim could put the scandal in the same category as the now-debunked “Russian collusion” claims — a desperate play by Democrats to stop the sitting president without having to actually defeat him on election day.

On Thursday, veteran reporter Paul Sperry dropped two bombshells onto Twitter. The first was that the whistleblower who cried foul over Trump’s phone call with the Ukrainian president was a disgruntled Obama-era CIA analyst and loyal Democrat.

The second claim, posted hours later, was that this same figure had been tasked with opposition research against Trump on behalf of the Obama administration prior to the 2016 election.

TRENDING: Trump Calling Democrats' Bluff, Will Reportedly Slap Pelosi with Ultimatum

“BREAKING: The whistleblower is a registered Democrat & CIA analyst who was detailed before the 2016 election to the Obama White House,where he worked on the NSC’s Ukraine desk & met w anti-Trump Ukrainian officials before being sent packing by the Trump NSC & becoming disgruntled,” Sperry tweeted.

BREAKING: The whistleblower is a registered Democrat & CIA analyst who was detailed before the 2016 election to the Obama White House,where he worked on the NSC’s Ukraine desk & met w anti-Trump Ukrainian officials before being sent packing by the Trump NSC & becoming disgruntled — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) October 4, 2019

Two hours later, he followed that up with an update.

“The Democrat whistleblower who complained about Trump digging up dirt in Ukraine was himself helping dig up dirt in Ukraine against Trump (and Manafort) while working in the Obama White House during 2016 campaign,” he wrote.

BREAKING: The Democrat whistleblower who complained about Trump digging up dirt in Ukraine was himself helping dig up dirt in Ukraine against Trump (and Manafort) while working in the Obama White House during 2016 campaign. — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) October 4, 2019

He’s not exactly a household name, but Sperry is no newcomer to reporting. He has been a Hoover Institution media fellow and made a name for himself during the war on terror. He’s also written for outlets ranging from the New York Post to Investor’s Business Daily to The Wall Street Journal.

It’s still early, and these claims need time to be fully verified. Sperry didn’t name his sources, but it’s a reasonable assumption that he has contacts within Washington circles.

And as we previously covered, there are strong hints that this claim has merit. Fox News national correspondent Ed Henry brought up the still-unnamed whistleblower’s lack of impartiality during a discussion on Tuesday.

RELATED: In Whistleblower's Zeal To Take Down Trump, He May Have Committed a Felony

“I’m told by the senior administration official that the inspector general found the whistleblower had quote-unquote ‘political bias’ in favor of a rival candidate of President Trump in 2020,” Henry said.

Do you see this scandal as a “witch hunt” against Trump? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You’re logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (829 Votes) 0% (4 Votes)

Even the left-leaning New York Times, no cheerleader for Trump, confirmed that the whistleblower was a CIA analyst “detailed to work at the White House at one point.” That same Times report confirmed that the figure did not personally listen to the Trump-Ukraine call.

The dust is still settling from all of this, but there’s no denying that it smells suspiciously like another “Russian dossier” attempt to take down Trump by any means necessary, even if it means exaggerating or outright fabricating allegations for political purposes.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.