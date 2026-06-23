Bombshell Clip of James Talarico Saying He 'Hates Christianity' Rocks Texas Senate Race

Despite casting himself as a moderate Democratic lawmaker and “Presbyterian seminarian,” U.S. Senate candidate James Talarico has deep radical roots that apparently include a hatred of Christianity.

In an earthed audio clip from 2021, the Texas House member said, “I always think of myself as a Christian who hates Christianity, right? And, like, I always get drawn back into it.”

The research arm of the Republican National Committee posted the controversial comment to social media platform X Tuesday.

“UNEARTHED,” the post began. “In an interview with a self-described ‘TransQueer’ activist theologian, Texas Democrat James Talarico says he ‘hates’ Christianity.”

🚨 UNEARTHED In an interview with a self-described “TransQueer” activist theologian, Texas Democrat James Talarico says he “hates” Christianity: “I always think of myself as a Christian who hates Christianity.” pic.twitter.com/wFEONx03CW — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 23, 2026

The audio is from an interview with Roberto Che Espinoza, according to The Federalist. Espinoza is described as a “non-binary transqueer Latinx” on the Duke Divinity School faculty website.

Does Talarico have a chance of beating Paxton? Yes No

Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 7% (23 Votes) No: 93% (297 Votes)

This should speak volumes to Texas voters.

And this isn’t the first time Talarico has said something ignorant to gain attention through shock value. Back in 2021, he said, “God is nonbinary.”

He even sat down with CBS News last month to defend himself and brushed off the comment with deceptive doublespeak.

“Well, you know, I think, um, I was being intentionally provocative with that statement,” he told the outlet. “But what it means is that God can’t be defined by human categories.”

He also tried to quote the Apostle Paul as a shield, but conveniently ignored the many biblical references to “God the Father.”

When he tried to pivot to another topic, the CBS anchor pressed him on his comments, to which Talarico replied: “There are some statements that I’ve made that I … that I certainly regret. There are statements that I’ve made where I’ve missed the mark — I’ll be the first to admit that. But Ken Paxton is intentionally clipping my cringy comments to distract from his career of corruption.”

Talarico doesn’t need help from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton to lose the upcoming Senate race against him. He’s doing that all by himself.

This is the same man who decried racism as a virus before blaming white people for spreading it.

“White skin gives me and every white American immunity from the virus,” he wrote on X back in 2020. “But we spread it wherever we go—through our words, our actions, and our systems. We don’t have to be showing symptoms—like a white hood or a Confederate flag—to be contagious.”

White skin gives me and every white American immunity from the virus. But we spread it wherever we go—through our words, our actions, and our systems. We don’t have to be showing symptoms—like a white hood or a Confederate flag—to be contagious. — James Talarico (@jamestalarico) May 8, 2020

In 2022, he posted a message to Texas GOP Gov. Greg Abbott on social media, claiming that “gender-affirming health care” did not qualify as child abuse.

Let me help you, @GregAbbott_TX. Things that are child abuse:

✖️Letting children freeze to death

✖️Separating families at the border

✖️Blocking Medicaid expansion Things that are not child abuse:

✔️Gender-affirming health care https://t.co/2Ik6B0Kq4F — James Talarico (@jamestalarico) February 23, 2022

In March, MS NOW analyst John Heilemann admitted Talarico is “not a moderate,” adding that he holds “basically the same positions” as far-left radical Rep. Jasmine Crockett, who hails from the same state.

“He’s pretty far to the left on a lot of issues,” Heilemann declared.

MSNOW’s John Heilemann: “James Talarico is cast as a moderate. He’s not a moderate.” “He’s pretty far to the left on a lot of issues.” Not sure you’re supposed to be saying this stuff out loud now, John. pic.twitter.com/Gty0G6Hvy9 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 5, 2026

This is yet another example of a wolf in sheep’s clothing. The current Democratic Party is controlled by radicals. Radical donors, radical lawmakers, radical private citizens, and even radicalized public school teachers are seeking to groom the next generation.

They realize it’s in their best interest to shield certain sentiments from the public, lest they be crushed in a general election. So what do they do?

They pick their battles by allowing certain statements to stand, while dodging difficult questions as they run out the clock.

Talarico is taking a page out of Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger’s playbook by presenting himself as a moderate, while holding back his radical beliefs until he gets elected.

America beware.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.