Bombshell: CNN's Entire Newsroom May End up Working for Elon Musk as Paramount-WB Merger Steamrolls Lefties

Billionaire Elon Musk has the chance to make one of the most hilarious, stunning, and impactful moves since his 2022 purchase of social media platform Twitter, now rebranded as X.

Where X was once a cesspool of leftist propaganda in which voices on the right were suppressed, banned, and harassed, it now functions as an arena for free speech used across the political spectrum.

Another cesspool of propaganda, CNN, could find itself under Musk, Semafor reported Wednesday. The outlet said Paramount is looking for individuals to join a syndicate of equity investors as its merger with Warner Bros. Discovery moves forward.

Should that happen, Musk would become a partial owner of CNN, as it’s under Warner Bros. Discovery.

That idea alone would likely send CNN staffers, “journalists,” and show hosts into a frenzy.

Image having to report actual news while providing fact-based analysis to the public. The network would be unrecognizable!

Semafor noted Musk’s relationship with Paramount CEO David Ellison’s father, Larry Ellison, in connecting the dots to show how his name became part of the discussion for investors.

Should Elon buy in so that he partially owns CNN and CBS? Yes No

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The elder Ellison invested $1 billion in Musk’s Twitter purchase.

Looking at the potential of Musk’s investment, CBS is under Paramount, so this would put them under him as well.

Granted, it’s not that Musk is vying for sole ownership of these networks, forcing them to run 24/7 positive news coverage of whatever he determines.

At the same time, it’s highly amusing to think that two news sources, vehemently opposed to Musk and his politics, could find him as a partial owner.

The New York Post reported comments by CNN employees. “When it rains…[it pours],” the source said. “It’s really scary given what he did at X and DOGE.”

Yes, taking a look at the payroll and seeing where money can be saved by cutting people who are useless and overpaid should be scary, if one fits the criteria.

In an April 2023 article from CNN — a rare occasion their reporting that turned out to be helpful– the outlet noted Musk laid off 6,000 people from Twitter, or nearly 80 percent of its staff.

Take a look at X now. It runs more efficiently than it used to.

What were those 6,000 people doing, besides policing speech and amplifying leftist rhetoric?

There was a time when CNN was just another news network.

Perhaps it’s time to turn back the clock and rebuild its reputation.

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