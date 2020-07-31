In recently unsealed court documents, Virginia Giuffre, a woman who has claimed she was used as an underage sex slave by Jeffrey Epstein, said she once saw former President Bill Clinton with “two young girls” on Epstein’s island and that Clinton owed Epstein “favors.”

Epstein died in August 2019 in a Manhattan jail while being held on sex trafficking charges. His death was ruled a suicide. His associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, is currently in custody as authorities investigate her role in the sex trafficking operation they believe Epstein ran.

The comments from Giuffre’s 2011 meeting with her lawyers were revealed as part of a massive release of information related to a civil suit she filed against Maxwell in 2015.

During the meeting, Guiffre was asked, “Do you have any recollection of Jeffrey Epstein’s specifically telling you that ‘Bill Clinton owes me favors?'”

“Yes, I do,” she replied.

“It was a laugh though. He would laugh it off. You know, I remember asking Jeffrey what’s Bill Clinton doing here [on Epstein’s island] kind of thing, and he laughed it off and said well he owes me favors.”

“He never told me what favors they were,” Guiffre said. “I never knew. I didn’t know if he was serious. It was just a joke … He told me a long time ago that everyone owes him favors. They’re all in each other’s pockets.”

Giuffre was asked if she was on the island at the same time as Epstein and Clinton.

“When you say you asked him why is Bill Clinton here, where was here?” Giuffre was asked.

“The island,” she responded.

She indicated that along with Epstein and Clinton, those staying on the island included “Ghislaine, Emmy [a girl who was supposedly a regular at Epstein’s house], and there was 2 young girls that I could identify. I never really knew them well anyways. It was just 2 girls from New York.”

“And were all of you staying at Jeffrey’s house on the island including Bill Clinton?” her lawyer asked.

“That’s correct,” she answered.

A 2019 statement from The Clinton Foundation claimed Clinton “knows nothing about the terrible crimes Jeffrey Epstein pleaded guilty to,” according to Newsweek. “Clinton took a total of four trips on Jeffrey Epstein’s airplane.

“Staff, supporters of the Foundation, and his Secret Service detail traveled on every trip,” the statement continued. “He’s not spoken to Epstein in well over a decade, and has never been to Little St. James Island, Epstein’s ranch in New Mexico, or his residence in Florida.”

A lawsuit filed by the attorney general of the Virgin Islands claims that Epstein used his Virgin Islands homes to engage in sex trafficking.

“Epstein created a network of companies and individuals who participated in and conspired with him in a pattern of criminal activity related to the sex trafficking, forced labor, sexual assault, child abuse, and sexual servitude of these young women and children,” the lawsuit filed by Attorney General Denise N. George stated.

The lawsuit said Epstein’s alleged trafficking began in 2001 and continued through 2019.

Epstein brought girls as young as 11 or 12 to Little Saint James, an island he owned in the Virgin Islands, and tracked women and girls through a database, the lawsuit said.

“Epstein clearly used the Virgin Islands and his residence in the U.S. Virgin Islands at Little Saint James as a way to be able to conceal and to be able to expand his activity here,” George said.

