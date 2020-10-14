A 2015 email reveals that Hunter Biden introduced his father to a top executive of a Ukrainian energy firm at a time when Joe Biden was vice president in the Obama administration.

According to a report in the New York Post, the email was found on a computer in Delaware that had identifying marks from the Beau Biden Foundation, named after the late son of the former vice president and current Democratic presidential nominee.

The email in question is from Vadym Pozharskyi, an adviser to the board of Burisma Holdings, and is dated April 17, 2015, the Post reported.

“Dear Hunter, thank you for inviting me to DC and giving an opportunity to meet your father and spent some time together. It’s realty an honor and pleasure,” the e-mail reads.

In a May 2014 email, Pozharskyi asked Hunter Biden “advice on how you could use your influence” on the company’s behalf.

Today’s cover: Smoking-gun email reveals how Hunter Biden introduced Ukrainian businessman to VP dad https://t.co/4Uq2w6z4gH pic.twitter.com/K7cuxS89yq — New York Post (@nypost) October 14, 2020

Hunter Biden took a position on Burisma’s board in April 2014, months after his father was named the Obama administration’s point man for Ukraine.

He reportedly was paid at least $50,000 a month and possibly upward of $83,000 a month to sit on the board, stepping down from the post in 2019.

Hunter Biden’s Burisma connection has raised many questions, especially after his father intervened in 2016 to force the firing of a Ukrainian prosecutor who was investigating Burisma.

During a January 2018 Council on Foreign Relations event, Joe Biden boasted that he forced former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko to fire the prosecutor, Viktor Shokin, by threatening to withhold $1 billion in loan assistance to Ukraine.

The former vice president has denied any claims of impropriety and said he never discussed Hunter Biden’s business dealings. He has said the United States wanted Shokin removed over corruption concerns.

In its report, the Post said the computer was dropped off at a Delaware repair shop in April 2019 but never claimed. The shop owner informed federal authorities of the computer, which also has files on it that the Post said show Hunter Biden smoking crack and engaging in sex. Federal officials took possession of the computer in December.

The Post said it obtained a copy of the computer hard drive from former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, who had been given it by the shop owner, after being told by former Trump adviser Steve Bannon of the existence of the hard drive.

The 2014 email from Pozharskyi said that “the representatives of new authorities in power tend to quite aggressively approach N. Z. unofficially with the aim to obtain cash from him.”

The Post wrote that it believed the reference was to reference to Burisma founder Mykola Zlochevsky, whose first name is a Ukrainian version of “Nicholas.”

Email from Vadim Pozharskyi… by New York Post

“We urgently need your advice on how you could use your influence to convey a message / signal, etc. to stop what we consider to be politically motivated actions,” Pozharskyi wrote to Hunter Biden.

A report issued by the Senate Homeland Security and Finance Committees in September said Hunter Biden “was paid as much as $50,000 per month to serve on the board of Burisma, a Ukrainian natural gas company with a corrupt owner, while his father was the public face of the Obama administration’s Ukraine policy.”

“Burisma was not the only example of Hunter Biden seeking to monetize his family name. During the course of our investigation, Chairman Grassley and Chairman Johnson uncovered additional examples of Hunter Biden, other family members, and their business associates pursuing financial arrangements with foreign nationals in various parts of the world,” the report said.

Hunter Biden Report by The Western Journal

The report said that it discovered “questionable financial transactions involving Hunter Biden, other members of the Biden family, and their associations with foreign nationals. These foreign nationals have questionable backgrounds that have been identified as being consistent with a range of criminal activities, including but not limited to organized prostitution and/or human

trafficking, money laundering, fraud, and embezzlement.”

The report said that “the Obama administration knew that Hunter Biden’s position on Burisma’s board was problematic and did interfere in the efficient execution of policy with respect to Ukraine.”

