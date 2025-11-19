Bombshell Epstein File: Noam Chomsky Salivates Over Epstein's 'Penetrating Insights' in Unearthed Letter

Left-wing academic Noam Chomsky allegedly once wrote in a letter that he believed Jeffrey Epstein had “penetrating insights.”

The House Oversight Committee released an additional 20,000 pages of documents received from Epstein’s estate on Nov. 12. In a letter attributed to Chomsky, 96, that was released by the Oversight Committee, the linguist appears to praise Epstein for his “curiosity, extensive knowledge.”

In the same letter, Chomsky seemingly also referred to Epstein as a “regular source” of “stimulation.”

A representative for Chomsky did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

“I met Jeffrey Epstein half a dozen years ago,” Chomsky allegedly wrote in the letter. “We have been in regular contact since, with many long and often in-depth discussions about a very wide range of topics, including our own specialties and professional work, but a host of others where we have shared interests. It has been a most valuable experience for me.”

“The impact of Jeffrey’s limitless curiosity, extensive knowledge, penetrating insights, and thoughtful appraisals is only heightened by his easy informality, without a trace of pretentiousness,” according to the letter. “He quickly became a highly valued friend and regular source of intellectual exchange and stimulation.”

Other documents released last week by the Oversight Committee appear to show that Chomsky remained in contact with Epstein, even after Epstein had pled guilty to soliciting prostitution from a minor under the age of 18 in June 2008.

Chomsky is widely regarded as the founder of modern linguistics, according to a biography on his website. He joined the University of Arizona in 2017 after previously working as a professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology since 1955, according to the university’s website.

In June 2023, Chomsky suffered a “massive” stroke and was recovering in a hospital in his wife’s native country of Brazil as of June 2024, Time reported.

Epstein had set up several meetings with Chomsky in 2015 and 2016, when he was still working as professor at MIT, The Wall Street Journal first reported in April 2023. When asked by the outlet about his relationship with Epstein, Chomsky responded in an email: “First response is that it is none of your business. Or anyone’s. Second is that I knew him and we met occasionally.”

Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders notably wrote in a June 2024 post to X that he believes Chomsky is “one of the most important and ground-breaking intellectuals of the last century.”

“His insights have enabled millions of people to better understand the oligarchic world in which we live,” Sanders added.

Moreover, Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said during a November 2021 interview alongside Chomsky on “The Laura Flanders Show” that it was “such an honor and a culminating moment to be able to engage” with him.

Chomsky has previously promoted libertarian socialism, according to the Freedom Socialist Party. He has also made headlines as an outspoken critic of U.S. foreign policy.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.