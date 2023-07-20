An FBI document made public by Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa shows that the FBI was told that a Ukrainian energy company was prepared to pay $5 million to both Hunter Biden and President Joe Biden.

The allegation was contained in an FD-1023 form, which is an official government document containing unverified allegations.

The form relates what a confidential human source — referred to as a CHS in the document — told the FBI took place at a meeting with Mykola Zlochevsky, the leader of Burisma Holdings, which had Hunter Biden on its board. The meeting took place in 2016, when Joe Biden was vice president.

🚨BREAKING🚨 The FD-1023 form alleging then-Vice President JOE BIDEN was involved in a $5,000,000 bribery scheme with a Burisma executive has been released by @ChuckGrassley. Read 👇 pic.twitter.com/Mc6dVIwdsG — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) July 20, 2023

“CHS recalled this meeting took place around the time Joe Biden made a public statement about (former) Ukraine Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin being corrupt, and that he should be fired/removed from office. CHS told Zlochevsky that due to Shokin’s investigation into Burisma, which was made public at this time, it would have a substantial negative impact on Burisma’s prospective IPO in the United States,” according to the document.

“Zlochevsky replied something to the effect of, ‘Don’t worry Hunter will take care of all of those issues through his dad. CHS did not ask any further questions about what that specifically meant,” the form said.

As talk turned to money, the form said, “Zlochevsky also laughed at CHS’s number of $50,000 (not because of the small amount, but because the number contained a “5”) and said that ‘it costs 5 (million) to pay one Biden, and 5 (million) to another Biden,'” the document said.

“CHS noted that at this time, it was unclear to CHS whether these alleged payments were already made,” the form said.

Should Joe Biden be impeached? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (38 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

The form said the source told Zlochevsky “that any such payments to the Bidens would complicate matters.”

The source said Zlochevsky was dismissive of Hunter Biden, saying he “made some comment that although Hunter Biden ‘was stupid, and his (Zlochevsky’s) dog was smarter,’ Zlochevsky needed to keep Hunter Biden (on the board) ‘so everything will be okay.’”

After further discussion, the source said he understood a comment from Zlochevsky to mean “that Zlochevsky had already … paid the Bidens, presumably to ‘deal with Shokin.’”

The document said the source told Zlochevsky that the bribery scheme could develop into an international complication.

“Zlochevsky responded something to the effect of, ‘Don’t worry, this thing will go away anyway,'” the document said.

“Zlochevsky reportedly stated that he had to pay $5 million to Hunter Biden and $5 million to Joe Biden, an arrangement he described as ‘poluchili,’ which is Russian crime slang for being “forced or coerced to pay,’ according to the document,” Grassley said in a news release on his website.

Grassley said he believes the American public need to read the document.

“While the FBI sought to obfuscate and redact, the American people can now read this document for themselves, without the filter of politicians or bureaucrats, thanks to brave and heroic whistleblowers,” he said.

“What did the Justice Department and FBI do with the detailed information in the document? And why have they tried to conceal it from Congress and the American people for so long? The Justice Department and FBI have failed to come clean, but Chairman Comer and I intend to find out,” Grassley said, referring to House Oversight Committee chair and Republican Rep. James Comer of Kentucky.

Subscribe to The Western Journal to read our full breakdown of the document in its entirety.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.