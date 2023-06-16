Share
News

Bombshell: FBI Official Testifies Against Mar-a-Lago Raid, Lists Massive Concerns With Search

 By Jack Davis  June 15, 2023 at 5:05pm
Share

An FBI official has raised concerns about the agency’s conduct during its raid last August on former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence.

Trump was arraigned Tuesday after being indicted on multiple charges that he mishandled classified information. Trump has said he is innocent of any misconduct.

The FBI official’s concerns were detailed in a June 9 letter from GOP Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, who chairs the House Judiciary Committee, to Attorney General Merrick Garland. In the letter, Jordan gave Garland a deadline of Friday to produce “[a]ll documents and communications referring or relating to meetings between FBI and Justice Department officials prior to the execution of the search warrant on President Trump’s private residence” and “[a]ll documents and communications referring or relating to the execution of a search warrant on President Trump’s private residence.”

The letter said that on June 7, during a transcribed interview, Steven D’Antuono, the former Assistant Director in Charge of the FBI’s Washington field office, “expressed strong concerns with the Department’s pursuit of the raid and noted several unusual features in the Department’s handling of the case.”

Trending:
Prominent Trans Activist Sentenced to Life in Prison for 'Most Depraved Crime' Judge Has Ever Seen

The letter quoted D’Antuono as predicting the FBI would be “left holding the bag again’” with respect to the search.

According to the letter, D’Antuono indicated that it was a breach of standard procedure to have the Washington field office conduct the search and not the Miami field office.

The letter said D’Antuono said the FBI “learned a lot of stuff from [the] Crossfire Hurricane” investigation, which was the discredited investigation into allegations of links between the 2016 Trump campaign and Russia.

Was the Mar-a-Lago search conducted legally?

The letter said D’Antuono said one principle was that “the [FBI] Headquarters does not work the investigation, it is supposed to be the field offices working the investigations,” the letter said, adding that his “concern is that [the] DOJ was not following the same principles.”

The letter went on to note that the report of Special Counsel John Durham indicated the FBI itself said investigations should be run from the field and not Washington.

Another concern cited was the lack of a U.S. attorney assigned to the raid. The letter said D’Antuono “raised this concern a lot” with Justice Department officials but “never got a good answer.”

The letter said D’Antuono was concerned that no attempt was made for a consensual search of the property.

“D’Antuono indicated a belief that either you or Director Christopher Wray made the decision to seek a search warrant, despite opposition from the line agents working this case,” the letter to Garland said.

Related:
DOJ Moving to Silence Trump - He Would Be Unable to Speak Out on Case Materials Under Potential New Order

Further, the letter said, D’Antuono was troubled because the FBI did not wait for an attorney for Trump to be present before it began the search.

“Mr. D’Antuono believed that the FBI should have worked with the attorney to get consent to search the residence prior to seeking a warrant for the search. Mr. D’Antuono believes that there was a good likelihood that [they] could have gotten consent,” the letter said.

“The indictment creates, at the minimum, a serious appearance of a double standard and a miscarriage of justice,” Jordan wrote in the letter.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Republican Senator Posts Photos of an Iowa Field - Everything Looks Fine Until He Shows Close-Up of Plants
Pedophile Collapses After Eating a Snickers Bar, But Not Before He Reveals His Secret Plot
Things Get Worse for Biden as Hunter's Former Business Partner Opens Negotiations with Congress: Reports
DOJ Moving to Silence Trump - He Would Be Unable to Speak Out on Case Materials Under Potential New Order
After Barely Dodging Censure, Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff Faces More Problems
See more...

Conversation