Bombshell FBI Report: 'It Would Take Them 10 Years to Find Records' of Burisma Payments to Bidens

On Thursday, Sen. Chuck Grassley released an FBI document containing detailed information about Hunter Biden’s allegedly corrupt business dealings with the Ukrainian energy company Burisma.

The source of the allegations, who remains anonymous, said he worked directly with Burisma and had inside knowledge of a bribery scheme involving Hunter and his father, then-Vice President Joe Biden.

One of the many allegations made in the document stems from a conversation the confidential human source said he had had with Burisma CEO Mykola Zlochevsky in 2019.

“CHS mentioned Zlochevsky might have difficulty explaining suspicious wire transfers that may evidence any (illicit) payments to the Bidens,” the document claims.

The source said Zlochevsky waved away the concern, explaining that he “did not send any funds directly to the ‘Big Guy‘ (which CHS understood was a reference to Joe Biden).”

Zlochevsky allegedly declared that “it would take them (investigators) 10 years to find the records (i.e. illicit payments to Joe Biden).”

The source told the FBI that “it is very common for business men in post-Soviet countries to brag or show-off. Additionally, it is extremely common for businesses in Russia and Ukraine to make ‘bribe’ payments to various government officials.”

In this case, it seems as if Zlochevsky did both.

The CHS alleged that Joe and Hunter Biden were paid $5 million each to ensure the firing of a Ukrainian prosecutor who had been investigating Burisma.

It is hard to overstate just how damming an accusation this is.

For years, Biden has claimed that he had no knowledge of his son’s activities in Ukraine. But here we have an anonymous source who claimed to have worked with Burisma saying that the company was sending illicit payments to both father and son.

If these allegations are true, they should absolutely ruin Biden’s reputation and his presidency.

The bombshell FBI document could be a huge step toward getting the answers about Hunter Biden’s business dealings that we deserve. Americans need to know if their president was engaged in corruption.

