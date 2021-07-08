To hear a famous former Bill Clinton aide tell it, the results of the 2024 presidential election are practically “preordained”:

Thanks to President Joe Biden’s bungling performance and the emergence of at least three major problems that are going to grab voters’ attention, a Republican is going to be in the White House after voters go to the polls four Novembers from now.

And if the Republican nominee is named Donald Trump, it’s a lock.

That at least is the comforting forecast from Dick Morris, the pollster and campaign strategist who helped guide Clinton’s re-election campaign in 1996.

Now a political commentator who’s long since parted ways with the Democratic family that dominated liberal politics for two decades, Morris is a firm supporter of Trump who predicted Thursday that the 45th president’s return to power is assured.

He’s got reason, experience and logic on his side. But Morris’ best argument might be Biden himself — and his dismal performance in office so far.

“If Donald Trump runs, and I’m pretty certain that he will, he is going to win the Republican nomination, period,” Morris said in a video posted to his website on Thursday.

The cynical debasement of the impeachment process — twice — by Nancy Pelosi’s Democratic House of Representatives, the possibly more cynical debasement of the justice system by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. and his indictment of the Trump Organization are just examples of how strong Trump is, Morris said.

“He survived two impeachments, and his company now is about to survive an indictment, and God knows what else they have in store for him,” he said.

“But even if he is literally in jail, he will be able to win the Republican nomination.”

Morris cited recent polling results published by pollster John McLaughlin on Newsmax on June 28 that showed Trump dominating a field of 15 potential Republican candidates, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley.

Trump crushed the field with 55 percent support. His closest competitor was DeSantis at 9 percent.

“You’ll see it in the primaries of ’22, where all of the candidates he endorses will win the Republican primaries,” he said. “And you see it already in the fawning and scraping going on by so-called ‘moderate’ Republicans to beg Trump for forgiveness and for his endorsement so they can survive their primaries.”

That’s the GOP nomination, though. When it comes to a general election, Morris said, Trump’s best weapon will be the opposition party.

“The Democratic Party is so destroying itself, is so self-destructive, and Biden is doing such a terrible job as president that there is no way that the Democrats are going to win in 2024,” Morris said. “It doesn’t matter who the Republican candidate is, he’s gonna win.”

In a sane country, that would be a truth self-evident, of course. But a sane country would already not be governed by an unholy trinity like Biden, Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

There’s not a Republican in the United States who wouldn’t be happy to believe victory was inevitable. It would be hard to find the conservatives in this country who aren’t ready, willing and eager to cast the next vote to stop Biden and his painfully slim minority in Congress continue on their path to destroy the foundations that have made the country the greatest the world has ever seen.

But as the ineptitude and arrogance of the Democratic Party are Republicans’ best hopes for the 2022 midterms and the 2024 presidential election, Democrats would like nothing better than for their opponents to become complacent in the belief that Biden, Pelosi & Co. are so obviously awful that the American public could never grant that party another four years in power.

Not one conservative can ever forget that Democrats hold the House of Representatives by a handful of votes and yet have passed bills to overhaul the basic electoral structure of the United States.

The Democrats don’t even hold a majority in the Senate but control the financial future of generations of Americans because of the tie-breaking vote of Vice President Kamala Harris.

Morris noted three crises facing the country that are entirely of Biden’s making — illegal immigration, crime and inflation — are also going to destroy his presidency.

“It’s obvious to everybody,” he said. “And it’s obvious to everybody that Biden’s policies have caused that, and they’re not going to solve them.

“I believe this election is basically, is almost preordained at this point.”

Maybe. Maybe those three problems really are going to be the self-constructed gallows that end up strangling the Biden presidency.

But as Morris noted at the beginning of his video, four years is a long way away. In fact, it’s an eternity in politics, and a lot can change in turbulent times (like the identity of the commander in chief, for instance).

The one thing that can’t change is a rock-solid determination for conservatives and Republicans not to let the errors to 2020 be repeated — not allowing slipshod or crooked election rules and court rulings that favor Democrats like the kind that swung the presidential election, not the internal strife that led to the almost inconceivable loss of two Senate seats in Georgia in special elections in January.

And they can’t let the hideously biased mainstream media dictate the tone and content of the contests — in 2022 or 2024.

There’s no getting around the truth that Morris is as veteran a political hand as there is in this country, so a prediction as bold as this one should be treated as the bombshell that it is.

But the biggest bombshells end up as empty holes.

Dick Morris can be as confident as he wants about 2024. There’s still a lot of work to do.

