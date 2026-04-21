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Senate Majority Leader John Thune, a South Dakota Republican, speaks during an April 14 news conference following a weekly Republican policy luncheon at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.
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Senate Majority Leader John Thune, a South Dakota Republican, speaks during an April 14 news conference following a weekly Republican policy luncheon at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. (Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images)

Bombshell: GOP Lawmaker Says Thune 'No Longer Considering the SAVE America Act'

 By C. Douglas Golden  April 21, 2026 at 10:31am
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Not only is Senate Majority Leader John Thune not looking at ways to get the SAVE America Act passed, according to a prominent GOP lawmaker, he’s not even considering passing it, period.

The election integrity measure, which passed the House but has been held up in the Senate for the lack of votes for cloture, would require proof of citizenship and eligibility to vote and limit widespread mail-in voting measures.

For months, Republican leadership has discussed whether or not a so-called “talking filibuster” would eventually force negotiations or shut down avenues of blocking the SAVE America Act; proponents said that a more substantive filibuster needed to return anyway, while opponents said that it would allow Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer to control the agenda for weeks, if not months, and would either be tantamount to a modified nuclear option or have no substantive effect.

But, as Florida GOP Rep. Anna Paulina Luna noted on X, we’re not talking about that, now that Congress has returned from a short two-week recess, because we’re not going to be talking about the SAVE America Act, period.

“Just so America knows, after two weeks in recess, John Thune is no longer considering the SAVE America Act,” Luna said.

She wasn’t the only one confirming this:

Since the Senate has returned from recess, which happened last week, Thune has spoken in favor of the bill — but mostly in terms of how those goshdarn Democrats keep thwarting efforts to have it put to an up-or-down vote not subject to the filibuster, despite the popularity of issues like voter ID.

“We’ve seen Democrats contort themselves every which way to justify opposing the common-sense policies in this bill,” Thune said last Tuesday on the Senate floor.

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“Polls show that 80 percent of Americans support voter ID. Majorities of Americans in both parties support this common-sense requirement. But among Democrats here in the Senate, it’s a different story.

“Sure, Democrats have spent the last few weeks claiming that they support voter ID, but when it came time to vote on a reasonable stand-alone voter ID proposal, every Democrat opposed it.”



“The American people know what an ID is,” he concluded. “I guess we’re still waiting for Democrats here in the Senate to figure it out.”

However, Thune has spent most of the past week focusing on tax issues — which is natural, given that tax day was April 15 — and the Democrats’ DHS shutdown, among other issues.

Which is timely, granted — but his promise to work on “other pressing stuff” doesn’t precisely have Republicans, either elected or just on social media, happy:

But why should we be surprised? This is what he said back in February, as The Hill noted: “At some point, we’ll get it up on the floor and get it up for a vote. I just can’t guarantee an outcome or result … we have a lot of other stuff to do.”

This is the most important piece of legislation the GOP has this Congress. If he’s got “other stuff” on his plate, perhaps the GOP should look at other people as their leader of the upper chamber. They’ve done little except pass the One Big Beautiful Bill, and the midterms are fast approaching. It’s time for results.

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C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




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