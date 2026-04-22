Bombshell Indictment: Leftist SPLC 'Secretly Funneled' Over $3 Million to Members of White Supremacist and Extremist Groups

The Southern Poverty Law Center has been indicted for sending more than $3 million to various hate groups it was allegedly trying to oppose.

“Today, a grand jury in Alabama returned an 11-count indictment charging the Southern Poverty Law Center with wire fraud, false statements to a federally insured bank, and conspiracy to commit concealment money laundering,” Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche posted on X.

“@splcenter stands accused of manufacturing and creating the very extremism it purports to oppose. Instead of dismantling extremism, @splcenter was funding it,” Blanche wrote.

Today, a grand jury in Alabama returned an 11-count indictment charging the Southern Poverty Law Center with wire fraud, false statements to a federally insured bank, and conspiracy to commit concealment money laundering.

@splcenter stands accused of manufacturing and creating… — Acting AG Todd Blanche (@DAGToddBlanche) April 21, 2026

“Today is just the beginning, stay tuned,” he wrote.

Journalist Andy Ngo noted that the indictment more than just a case of alleged fraud.

“If the allegations are true, the SPLC is the largest funder of American neo-Nazis and KKK members. They allegedly made a problem that they could point to to fear monger and fundraise hundreds of millions of dollars,” Ngo posted on X.

“More importantly, they could build a moral panic that Democrats could use to sway elections and defame political targets. This is more than just alleged mass financial fraud,” he posted.

If the allegations are true, the SPLC is the largest funder of American neo-Nazis and KKK members. They allegedly made a problem that they could point to to fear monger and fundraise hundreds of millions of dollars. More importantly, they could build a moral panic that Democrats… — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) April 22, 2026

The indictment said that the SPLC’s stated mission “included the dismantling of white supremacy and confronting hate across the country.”

“However, unbeknownst to donors, some of their donated money was being used to fund the leaders and organizers of racist groups, including the Ku Klux Klan, the Aryan Nation, and the National Alliance,” the indictment said.

“The SPLC’s paid informants (‘field sources’) engaged in the active promotion of racist groups at the same time that the SPLC was denouncing the same groups on its website,” the indictment said, noting that one paid SPLC informant helped organize the 2017 “Unite the Right” event in Charlottesville, Virginia.

“That field source made racist postings under the supervision of the SPLC and helped coordinate transportation to the event for several attendees,” the indictment said.

I just read the indictment, which provides more information on the SPLC’s informants. It’s a truly fascinating – not to mention rare – glimpse behind the curtain. 🧵🧵🧵 https://t.co/GuyGHMnhPw — Patrick Casey (@restoreorderusa) April 21, 2026

“In order to covertly pay its field sources, the SPLC opened bank accounts connected to a series of fictitious entities. The covert nature of the accounts allowed the SPLC to disguise the true nature, source, ownership, and control of the fraudulently obtained donated money the SPLC paid the field sources. In order to keep the scheme going, the SPLC made a series of false statements related to the operation of the accounts,” the indictment said.

The indictment said that between 2014 and 2023 informants were paid “in a clandestine manner.”

“Doing so bid the fact that while the SPLC received donation money under the auspices that the funds would be used to ‘dismantle; violent extremist groups, this donation money was, instead, being used, in part, by the SPLC to pay leaders and others within these same violent extremist groups. That money was then used for the benefit of the individuals as well as the violent extremist groups,” the indictment said.

“Between 2014 and 2023, the SPLC secretly funneled more than $3 million in SPLC funds to Fs who were associated with various violent extremist groups.

“The objective of the scheme and artifice was to obtain money via donations through false representations and omissions about what the donated funds would be used for,” the indictment said, adding that the SPLC “explicitly sought donations under the auspices that donor money would be used to help ‘dismantle’ violent extremist groups.

However, the indictment said, “donors were not told that some of the donated funds were to be used by the SPLC to pay high-level leaders of violent extremist groups and others, nor were donors ever told that some of the donated funds were used for the benefit of the violent extremist groups or that some of the donated funds would be used in the commission of state and federal crimes.”

In a Tuesday statement, interim President and CEO Bryan Fair defended the SPLC.

“This use of informants was necessary because we are no stranger to threats of violence,” he said. “In light of that work, we sought to protect the safety of our staff and the public. We frequently shared what we learned from informants with local and federal law enforcement, including the FBI.”

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