Bombshell Intel: USAID Was Key to Laundering Hundreds of Millions of US Tax Dollars Into 2024 Biden Campaign

It was not long ago that the left was screaming, red in the face, as the Trump administration sought to dismantle the extensive web of bureaucracy plaguing the federal government.

We were bombarded with claims of these agencies and their workforces being critical to the wellbeing of the United States and its people.

What would possibly become of a nation without an army of overpaid government workers draining trillions from the American taxpayer?

But new information has come to light showing why the left fought so hard for these agencies — the U.S. Agency for International Development allegedly played an important role in laundering money to former President Joe Biden’s 2024 presidential campaign.

Just The News reported Wednesday that Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard has uncovered evidence of a 2022 plot to help Biden under the guise of sending Ukraine assistance in its war with Russia.

“The Ukrainian Government and unspecified U.S. Government personnel, through USAID in Kyiv, reportedly developed a plan that would provide hundreds of millions of US taxpayer dollars to fund an infrastructure project for Ukraine that would be used as a cover to send approximately 90% of funds allocated to the DNC to fund Joe Biden’s reelection campaign,” the declassified report reads.

“They were confident the project would be funded initially, even though at some time in the future the project would be disapproved as unnecessary. At this time, the money would already be allocated and impossible to return or use for a different purpose,” the report added.

“The plan included details of how subcontractors would be funded through U.S. companies so that how the funds were spent and allocated would be difficult to track.”

Just The News said that these subcontractors, numbering two, have not had their names released. That information is still classified.

It continued, “Additionally, contracts would be executed that would be difficult to verify.”

“In this manner, most of the U.S. funding would be diverted to Joe Biden’s election campaign without the ability to track where exactly the funds came from.”

The Council on Foreign Relations released a report in February saying direct aid to Ukraine totaled $127 billion.

Now we know why the Biden administration and Democrats fought so hard for it.

The legacy media was quick to run damage control when the Department of Government Efficiency and Elon Musk brought to light that USAID administrator Samantha Power amassed a net worth in the millions despite a more modest salary.

With this new insight, along with investigations into state officials — notably fraud committed in Minnesota to help Somali migrants — the Democratic Party might as well just make misappropriating tax dollars a plank of their platform indefinitely.

Taking from the American people in such a brazen fashion is spitting in the face of every hardworking taxpayer.

Many conservatives have long warned about the dangers of a growing federal bureaucracy unbridled by the Constitution.

Instead of heeding the warnings, we have created a behemoth extending its tendrils across the planet for the enrichment of a few careerists like Biden and his cabal.

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