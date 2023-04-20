A potential whistleblower from the Internal Revenue Service wants to tell Congress about political meddling in the investigation of Hunter Biden.

The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday, citing sources it identified as “people familiar with the matter,” that the potential whistleblower is “an IRS supervisor” who told lawmakers he has “information that suggests the Biden administration is improperly handling the criminal investigation into President Biden’s son.”

“My client wants to come forward to Congress,” attorney Mark Lytle said, according to CBS. “He’s ready to be questioned about what he knows and what he experienced under the proper legal protections.”

“Political considerations were having an impact on the decision for agents to make investigative steps in the case. And those political considerations are not normally a part of a career investigator’s toolkit,” Lytle said.

Lytle said the potential whistleblower can back up his allegations.

“It really doesn’t come down to his credibility, whether you believe him or not because the things he’s been through are very well documented in emails, and other communications with the Department of Justice,” Lytle said, according to CBS.

The letter from Lytle to leaders of various House and Senate committees said that, “Despite serious risks of retaliation, my client is offering to provide you with information necessary to exercise your constitutional oversight function and wishes to make the disclosures in a non-partisan manner to the leadership of the relevant committees on both sides of the political aisle,” according to CNN.

The Journal reported the letter was from a career Internal Revenue Service criminal supervisory special agent who said he can contradict sworn testimony by what the letter called a “senior political appointee.”

The letter said the potential whistleblower can expose “failure to mitigate clear conflicts of interest in the ultimate disposition of the case” and “examples of preferential treatment and politics improperly infecting decisions and protocols that would normally be followed by career law enforcement professionals in similar circumstances if the subject were not politically connected,” according to CNN.

The letter said the potential whistleblower has been overseeing an “ongoing and sensitive investigation of a high-profile, controversial subject since early 2020,” which the Journal said referred to the Hunter Biden probe by U.S. Attorney David Weiss in Delaware. Hunter Biden has said the investigation concerns his taxes.

The letter said that the IRS agent has already shared the information with the IRS and the Justice Department’s inspector general, according to the Journal.

The letter said that he cannot fully share some information due to laws that limit disclosure of private tax information.

The letter cited a law allowing anyone who believes there has possible misconduct to disclose tax information to the chairs of various committees involved in tax issues, according to the Journal.

Republican Rep. Jason Smith of Montana, who chairs the House Ways and Means Committee, said the committee will meet with the IRS agent, according to The Washington Post.

“We appreciate this outreach and look forward to sitting down promptly with this individual to better understand the scope and detail of the concerns raised. The committee takes seriously any allegations of misconduct by government officials or offices and will, on behalf of American taxpayers, look into concerns that are brought to our attention,” Smith said in a statement, according to the Post.

“We will go where the facts lead and conduct a review of this matter in an appropriate and timely manner,” the statement said. Republican Rep. James Comer of Kentucky, who chairs the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability, told Fox News the allegations merit investigation. “It’s clear from our investigation that Hunter and other members of the Biden family engaged in deceptive, shady business schemes to avoid scrutiny as they made millions from foreign adversaries like China,” he said, according to Fox. “We’ve been wondering all along where the heck the DOJ and the IRS have been. Now it appears the Biden administration may have been working overtime to prevent the Bidens from facing any consequences.”

