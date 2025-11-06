Bombshell: James Comey's NY Prosecutor Daughter Offered Epstein Freedom if He Would Implicate Trump in Sex Crimes, Cellmate Claims

A former cellmate of disgraced financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein said the multi-millionaire degenerate was given an offer to walk free if he could implicate Donald Trump in any crimes, a Wednesday report claimed.

What’s more, the prosecutor who the cellmate said gave Epstein the offer was the daughter of former FBI Director James Comey, Maurene Comey.

James Comey was fired by Trump in May 2017, after which the then-former FBI director became one of the chief proponents of the debunked Russiagate hoax.

Former police officer Nicholas Tartaglione, who shared a cell with Epstein at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan after Epstein’s arrest on child sex-trafficking charges in 2019, said Epstein told him about the purported deal during the month between his arrest and death, the New York Post reported.

Tartaglione was convicted of kidnapping and murdering four men because he believed they had stolen money intended for a cocaine deal. In 2024, he was sentenced to four consecutive life terms, according to a Department of Justice media release.

Tartaglione included the allegation that Epstein said he was being pressured by Maurene Comey into snitching on Trump, then in his first term in the White House, in an application for a pardon that was filed in July.

He said that he was framed for the murders by other cops and that evidence was manipulated.

From the time of Epstein’s incarceration in early July of 2019 until July 23, 2019 — Epstein’s first suicide attempt — the two were cellmates.

Tartaglione claimed much was shared during that short time.

“Prosecutors … told Epstein that if he said President Trump was involved with Esptein’s crimes he would walk free,” Tartaglione claimed.

“Epstein told me that [lead prosecutor] Maurene Comey said that he didn’t have to prove anything, as long as President Trump’s people could not disprove it,” the application read.

“According to Maurene Comey, the FBI were ‘her people, not [President Trump’s],’” he added.

The filing also indicated that Epstein had discussed Trump with Tartaglione, and “President Trump was not involved in Epstein’s crimes.”

Epstein would eventually die on Aug. 10, 2019, in a death ruled a suicide.

Rumors have persisted that Epstein was killed in order to keep him from revealing the truth about powerful associates.

Tartaglione, too, says he’s been a victim of that, saying in his request for a pardon that he’s been subject to numerous attempts on his life since the death of the financier.

The move comes as congressional Democrats seek to immediately release unredacted documents related to the Epstein case. The president has also called for the release of documents related to the case.

“I have asked the Justice Department to release all Grand Jury testimony with respect to Jeffrey Epstein, subject only to Court Approval,” Trump wrote on social media in July.

However, some lawmakers have expressed hesitancy about the bill to discharge the documents, HR 4405, which would not allow for redactions of people who are only tangentially connected to Epstein and not materially connected to his sex-trafficking operations.

