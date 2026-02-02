Bombshell Jury Ruling Has Just Ended the Trans Industry as We Know It - Panel Sides With Teen Whose Breasts Were Cut Off for Trans Ideology

A landmark jury verdict in favor of a teen who sued her doctors after regretting her “gender transition” surgery has marked a turning point in the left’s reckless fetishization of transgenderism.

On Friday, a New York jury awarded Fox Varian $2 million in damages after concluding her doctors negligently chopped off her breasts when she was a 16-year-old girl who identified for a time as “transgender.”

Varian, now 22, argued that her former psychologist and the surgeon who performed her double mastectomy “had skipped important steps when evaluating if she should go forward with the surgery and had not adequately communicated with each other,” the Epoch Times reported.

Psychologist Dr. Kenneth Einhorn and plastic surgeon Dr. Simon Chin were named as co-defendants, along with their employers.

The $2 million in damages was broken down into $1.6 million for past and future pain and suffering, and $400,000 for future medical expenses.

Fox Varian Malpractice Trial Proceedings – Pre-Surgery Doubts and External Pressures: Before the 2019 double mastectomy at age 16, Varian confided to staff at the Albany Pride Center that she felt significant pressure from family, friends, and culture to decisively choose a male… pic.twitter.com/Jjtsega1gl — Lerato Pillay 🇿🇦💎🇿🇦 (@LeratoPillayZA) February 2, 2026

During the three-week civil trial, Varian testified that she felt instant regret and unbearable nerve pain following her 2019 double mastectomy.

“I immediately had a thought that this was wrong, and it couldn’t be true,” Varian recounted, per the Epoch Times.

“Shame. I felt shame. It’s hard to face that you are disfigured for life.”

At trial, Varian’s attorneys said the then-teenager’s doctors failed to diagnose and treat her for gender dysphoria — a clinical condition in which a patient believes there’s a mismatch between their biological sex and their gender identity.

Individuals with gender dysphoria often suffer from severe depression, anxiety, and suicidality.

At trial, plastic surgeon Simon Chin said he performed the double mastectomy after Varian’s psychologist, Kenneth Einhorn, wrote a referral letter supporting her decision to undergo the surgery.

However, it turned out that Varian had expressed doubts about transitioning before going under the knife.

“Before the surgery, Varian had told staff at the Albany Pride Center that she felt she ‘felt pressure to decide’ on a male identity or a female identity ‘by family, friends, and culture.’ She also said she continued to question her gender identity, but was afraid she might ‘lose credibility’ if she brought it up with her mother,” the Times reported.

Varian’s mother said she was against the surgery, but feared her daughter might commit suicide if she didn’t get her way.

Billionaire Elon Musk hailed the decision as a win for child safety and for common sense.

“There will be thousands of court cases of children who were mutilated by evil doctors, modern day Mengeles,” Musk wrote on X.

“The schools, psychologists/psychiatrists and state officials who facilitated this will pay dearly too.”

There will be thousands of court cases of children who were mutilated by evil doctors, modern day Mengeles. The schools, psychologists/psychiatrists and state officials who facilitated this will pay dearly too. https://t.co/1FrB6M50Tj — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 31, 2026

This incident underscores that children should not be allowed make life-changing decisions such as getting their breasts cut off when they’re only 16-years-old.

Even radical leftists do not oppose laws that protect children from alcohol, drugs, and smoking. Yet they claim kids should be allowed to undergo surgical and chemical mutilation that could damage them for life.

As is the case with most of their absurd “pet causes” — such as illegal immigration — there’s no common sense in the left’s dangerous fetishization of transgenderism.

