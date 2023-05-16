Bombshell Kari Lake Video of Arizona Signature Verification Process Will Make Your Blood Boil

When Kari Lake goes back to court Wednesday, she’s going to be putting on more than a case about the November election in Arizona’s most populous county — she’s going to be putting the whole system on trial.

The Republican candidate for governor, who hasn’t backed away from her position that the November election was so hideously flawed it amounted to fraud, won a chance late Monday night to make her case when Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Peter Thompson refused to throw out her lawsuit and opened the way for a three-day trial, according to The Associated Press.

And if a video Lake had on display on Tuesday is any indication, it’s going to be a fight the whole country should be watching.

The video was published widely on the conservative Twitter account The America Project on Monday night and played during a Lake interview with Republican strategist Steve Bannon on Bannon’s “War Room” podcast on Tuesday.

In the video, two individuals are sitting side by side, apparently verifying signatures on mail-in ballots. Verification on the right side of the video takes place at a fairly deliberate pace, with the screener taking time for the ballot image to load and seemingly reviewing it before going on to the next one.

On the left side of the video, it’s a different story, with the man literally approving the ballots almost as fast as they load.

A Lake spokesman confirmed Tuesday that the video depicts Maricopa County signature verifiers at work on Nov. 11, three days after the election.

As the video shows, over the course of about 90 seconds, the screener on the left approved 71 ballots. The one on the right approved nine.

A text box at the end of the video states the numbers baldly:

“80 percent of Arizona ballots use mail in ballots that require signature verification,” it reads. “This is just one of the many workers that ‘verified’ hundreds of thousands of signatures at less than 3 seconds each.”

And this is the process that’s supposed to guarantee election integrity?

“There’s not enough time in the day to verify these signatures,” Lake told Bannon. “And that shows you how they’re doing it. ‘Accept, accept.’ And the guy just sits there hitting ‘accept.’ They’re not even looking and comparing signatures. It’s outrageous.”

Earlier in the interview, Lake told Bannon that in the court case that begins Wednesday, she’s going to be taking on “the third rail” of signature verification when it comes to mail-in voting.

“This challenge is not simply about a few bad signatures,” she said. “We are prepared to show the systemic failure of the entire signature verification process — the only way we have security on those mail-in ballots, by the way, and it’s a complete joke.”

“It opens up the chain of custody to malicious activity, and that’s what we saw in this election,” Lake said. “So signature verification is one of the only methods to verify that a mail-in ballot would be authentic, and the process we have in Maricopa County is a complete sham.”







Lake has unloaded bombshells before in the battle that’s now been going on for more than six months after now-Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs squeaked to victory in the Nov. 8 vote. But after Monday night’s court victory, this argument could be the key.

“Our whistleblowers, Steve, are going to be exposing the process for what it’s worth and what it is,” she told Bannon. “It’s a complete sham. It’s a lie. It’s Maricopa County’s way of injecting hundreds of thousands of bad ballots into the system.

“And we’re confident that the number of fraudulent ballots exceeds the 17,000 margin separating myself and Katie Hobbs in their count of the election. And this is just the tip of the iceberg.”

“We believe we have the perfect case to show people what a joke our system is,” Lake said.

As important as this issue is to the razor-thin governor’s race in Arizona — as she said, there was only a 17,000-vote difference out of some 2.5 million cast — it’s crucial for the rest of the country as well.

Thanks to Democratic efforts to push mail-in voting across the U.S., more and more elections are being decided by ballots that aren’t cast in polling booths on Election Day but come into election offices filled out, supposedly bearing the names of the legally registered voters who cast them.

It’s no secret that these mail-in ballots lean heavily Democratic (they’re one reason Donald Trump isn’t president today). It’s also no secret that the process basically makes them ripe for fraud. (Just spitballing here, but there might be a connection there.)

If American elections are going to matter, ballot integrity has to matter, too.

(Though it seems like concerns about that vital issue are concentrated toward the right end of the political spectrum.)

It’s going to take more than one video to make Lake’s case — damning and enraging though that video is. And how the case will play out remains to be seen.

But one thing is certain: It’s not just Maricopa County’s election system that’s going to trial with Kari Lake’s challenge.

And conservatives who care about the country better be watching carefully. It’s a rock-solid bet that the leftists will be.

