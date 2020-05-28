Democrats rarely get any of the blame when race riots occur, even though they occur by and large in Democrat-run cities.

But Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar has now been put on the hot seat for her actions that some have said led to the death of George Floyd, a black man who was killed after a police officer knelt on his neck for several minutes in Minneapolis this week.

The senator used to be in charge of prosecution for the city on Minneapolis when she served as Hennepin County attorney prior to becoming a senator.

When she was in that position she declined to prosecute many police officers who were accused of using excessive force, including the officer who has been blamed for Floyd’s death, The Guardian reported.

During his 19-year career as a Minneapolis police officer, Derick Chauvin, who was fired on Tuesday, had at least 10 conduct complaints filed against him, according to a database documenting those complaints.

In one, he was involved in the shooting death of a man who had stabbed multiple victims before attacking police. Klobuchar refused to prosecute him.

Chauvin was also involved in the nonfatal shooting of a Native American man in 2011, for which he was placed on administrative leave, as WCCO-TV originally reported.

The majority of police officers are good, honest people who protect and serve their communities in the face of extreme danger and public consternation.

But there are instances in which bad cops deserve to be fired and prosecuted. Those cases must be handled appropriately.

We cannot have our nation become a police state in which officers are allowed to do whatever they want with no consequences.

And we also cannot have a state in which police drag business owners out of their establishments and force them to close shop because the government says so, as is currently happening in so many Democrat-controlled states.

A nation in which the state has absolute power may be the dream scenario for some leftists, but it is a nightmare for most Americans. That’s why politicians like Klobuchar must be held accountable for their actions.

Whatever her reason, the Democratic senator allowed multiple police officers to go unprosecuted when complaints were made against them, as The Washington Post reported in March.

According to The Post, Klobuchar “declined to bring charges in more than two dozen cases in which people were killed in encounters with police.”

However, she also “aggressively prosecuted smaller offenses such as vandalism and routinely sought longer-than-recommended sentences, including for minors.”

“Such prosecutions, done with the aim of curbing more serious crimes, have had mixed results and have been criticized for their disproportionate effect on poor and minority communities.”

Only God knows if Floyd would be alive today if Klobuchar had prosecuted Chauvin. But it is telling that this story is not being aggressively reported on national news media.

If it were a Republican senator who had refused to prosecute this officer, does anyone not believe it would be the lead story on CNN?

It is a shame that a man’s death, which appears to be as unjustified as any we have seen in recent times, is not being covered from every angle nor is everyone who bears any responsibility for the events that led to it being hammered for it.

In a city with a Democratic mayor, and with a former prosecutor who is a Democratic darling, the onus falls only on the officers involved.

In a Republican-run city with the same set of circumstances, that would not be the case — and anyone with the ability to reason knows it.

UPDATE, May 29, 2020: When originally published, this story had not been extensively covered in the establishment media. It has now been widely reported on, with Klobuchar appearing on MSNBC to discuss criticisms of her career as a prosecutor.

