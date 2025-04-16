Bombshell: Letitia James Referred for Prosecution, Same Type of Crime She Prosecuted Trump Over

When New York Attorney General Letitia James managed to secure a guilty verdict against then-candidate Donald Trump in February of 2024 for allegedly inflating the value of the Trump Organization to secure better terms for loans, she wanted to let everyone know that — despite the fact it was a flimsy case against one of her personal enemies brought in a jurisdiction that would hold the Republican frontrunner guilty for killing Jimmy Hoffa and Julius Caesar — she wasn’t targeting him.

“I want to be clear: White collar financial crime is not a victimless crime,” James said in a statement after the verdict.

“When the powerful break the law and take more than their fair share, there are fewer resources available for working people, small businesses, and families, and everyday Americans cannot lie to a bank about how much money they have in order to get a mortgage to buy a home … and if they did, the government would throw the book at them.”

“The scale of Donald Trump’s fraud is staggering, and so is his ego,” she added.

You know the iron-clad rule of political projection, especially on the left: Anything they accuse you of, they’re leaning into.

The politician who whines about the bigotry of the opposition is always the first to call the only Jewish nation in the world an “apartheid state.” The congressperson who brays about fascism is invariably going to attack constitutional rights like there’s no tomorrow.

And, if allegations are accurate, the woman who went after a presidential candidate of the opposing party on flimsy charges of real-estate fraud engaged in some very real property fraud of her own — in fact, of almost the same variety she accused Donald Trump of perpetrating.

According to a Wednesday night report from Just the News, U.S. Federal Housing Finance Agency Director William Pulte referred James to Attorney General Pam Bondi on Monday for “irregularities in a series of loans James obtained” on two properties.

“In the course of exercising U.S. Federal Housing’s authority under the Federal Housing Enterprises Financial Safety and Soundness Act of 1992, U.S. Federal Housing has identified matters that are appropriate for referral to the U.S. Department of Justice for consideration of criminal prosecution,” Pulte wrote in the letter.

“Based on media reports, Ms. Letitia James has, in multiple instances, falsified bank documents and property records to acquire government-backed assistance and loans and more favorable loan terms,” he added.

“This has potentially included 1) falsifying residence status for a Norfolk, Virginia-based home in order to secure a lower mortgage rate and 2) misrepresenting property descriptions to meet stringent requirements for government backed loans and government assistance.”

In the case of the Virginia home — the more clear-cut of the allegations, which is likely to represent a serious impediment to James’ continued rise through the Democratic ranks — the New York attorney general reportedly listed it as her primary residence to banks in 2023 documents in order to get a better deal on the loans, “despite being a statewide public office holder in the state of New York at that same time and primarily residing in the state of New York.”

“Primary residence mortgages receive more favorable loan terms, including lower interest rates, than secondary residence mortgages. Lenders view secondary residence mortgages as significantly riskier, as a borrower is more likely to continue paying off a primary residence mortgage during any financial hardship. Interest rates on secondary residence mortgages are typically between 0.25-0.50% higher than their primary residence counterparts; however, this gap can widen depending on the lender,” the letter notes.

“At the time of the 2023 Norfolk, VA property purchase and mortgage, Ms. James was the sitting Attorney General of New York and is required by law to have her primary residence in the state of New York—even though her mortgage applications list her intent to have the Norfolk, VA property as her primary home. It appears Ms. James’ property and mortgage-related misrepresentations may have continued to her recent 2023 Norfolk, VA property purchase in order to secure a lower interest rate and more favorable loan terms.”

This in spite of the fact that, as the letter notes, “a building permit issued on her New York property on July 15, 2024 lists her New York property as the ‘JAMES RESIDENCE’ and states ‘Remain Occupied.'”

In the second instance, a property in Brooklyn that James owns, she repeatedly listed the property as having four units or less on loan documents filed between 2001 and 2019, despite a 2001 certificate of occupancy listing the property as having five units.

The reason? Pulte notes that the loans she obtained only applied to properties with four units or less — again potentially securing both better interest rates and mortgage assistance.

“U.S. Federal Housing FHFA believes this and other alleged misconduct could be violations of the criminal code under 18 U.S.C. § 1343 (wire fraud), 18 U.S.C. § 1341 (mail fraud), 18 U.S.C. § 1344 (bank fraud), 18 U.S.C. § 1014 (false statements to a financial institution), and/or other relevant state and federal laws,” Pulte noted in the letter.

This isn’t a proper federal probe yet, but assume you think these are minor charges. Who is the last person in the world who should be playing fast and loose with property regulations and bank loans? Logically speaking, Letitia James, who was part of the lawfare campaign against President Trump. After all, she took him to court over this and secured a judgement. Did she not think that this might come back to bite her?

And this isn’t minor — not just because it represents an extraordinary lapse of judgment on the part of an ascendent politician if true, but because of the fact that she says it is.

Remember, as per James: “I want to be clear: White collar financial crime is not a victimless crime. When the powerful break the law and take more than their fair share, there are fewer resources available for working people, small businesses, and families, and everyday Americans cannot lie to a bank about how much money they have in order to get a mortgage to buy a home … and if they did, the government would throw the book at them.”

What’s good for the goose…

