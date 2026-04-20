While the lives of Supreme Court conservatives were in danger, liberal justices dithered — and Justice Brett Kavanaugh almost paid the ultimate price.

In the months leading up to the release of the court’s 2022 decision that overturned Roe v. Wade, a leaked majority ruling alerted radicals on the left that the cherished “right” to an abortion was on the verge of disappearing.

They would go to any lengths — including murder — to keep that from happening, and the court’s liberals were helping.

That scenario is described in a “Alito: The Justice Who Reshaped the Supreme Court and Restored the Constitution,” a book out for release Tuesday by conservative commentator, author, and Supreme Court watcher Mollie Hemingway.

It focuses on Justice Samuel Alito, author of the 2022 Dobbs decision, and a solid conservative voice over his two decades on the Supreme Court.

“Everyone knew that the leak posed a serious security risk for justices,” Hemingway wrote in the book, according to The Federalist, the conservative website where she serves as editor in chief. “Since decisions do not take effect until issued officially from the bench, the death of a justice before then could alter the result. The threat of assassination increased dramatically.”

!!Breyer, Kagan, Sotomayor intentionally delayed the landmark Dobbs decision for months by slow-walking their dissent, even as the left engaged in violent protests, assassination attempts, and daily protests against Thomas, Alito, Gorsuch, Kavanaugh, Barrett and their families. pic.twitter.com/g4CeuGjuDk — Mollie (@MZHemingway) April 19, 2026

Most of that scenario is familiar to Americans who were paying attention at the time, because large, loud, and potentially dangerous protests were taking place regularly outside the private homes of the court’s conservatives.

Americans also knew that a particularly deranged supporter of abortion rights had been arrested near the home of Justice Brett Kavanaugh, after apparently getting cold feet in the middle of an assassination attempt on the justice.

(Shockingly enough, transgender issues were apparently involved.)

But Hemingway’s book contains an angle most Americans probably didn’t know: That the court’s liberal justices ignored the pleas of conservatives, including Chief Justice John Roberts, to complete their dissents in a timely manner so the opinion could be published and, presumably, lower the temperature on the left’s murderous anger.

In fact, according to Fox News, Hemingway’s book reports that liberals on the court were so indifferent to the threat to their colleagues that they refused to even commit to a date when their dissents would be ready to be published.

The court did not publish the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision until June 22, 2022. That was two weeks after the Kavanaugh assassination attempt.

And that means the liberal justices’ dithering helped set the stage for that attempt to take place.

“Alito asked the dissenters to make the completion of their dissents their priority because delay of the decision was a security threat,” Hemingway wrote, according to The Federalist. “Abortion supporters had an incentive to kill one or more of the justices in the majority to change the outcome.”

The leaked majority decision was published by the liberal D.C. outlet Politico on May 3. That set off an immediate, horrifying, but utterly predictable series of protests that continued for almost the next two months.

The Kavanaugh assassination attempt arrest took place June 8.

Now, there’s no reason to accuse the liberal justices of taking an active role in planning an assassination attempt against one of their colleagues. They didn’t have to.

All they had to know was what the whole country knew — that the dangers to their colleagues increased with every day of delay surrounding the decision’s release. And there’s no way around the fact that their action — or inaction — proved they didn’t care.

In a sense, it’s fitting that it was Kavanaugh himself who was the target of the assassination plot tied to Dobbs.

It was Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearings — with their circus of literally unbelievable charges that were parroted endlessly by Democratic lawmakers and their establishment media allies — that proved just how ruthlessly dangerous the American left has become. It was a character assassination on a national scale, below any recognizable standards of decency, honesty, or integrity in American politics or what used to be called “journalism.”

In 2019, Hemingway and co-author Carrie Severino published “Justice on Trial,” a searing account of that low point in the country’s history that damned the establishment media and Democratic power players for their roles in that affair.

And now comes Hemingway’s book to show that ruthless danger includes the leftists on the country’s highest court, too.

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