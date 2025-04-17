Bombshell on 'Maryland Man' Dems Love - Turns Out He Was Wife- Beater, According to His Own Wife

Maryland court documents posted by the Department of Homeland Security on social media Wednesday show that the wife of deported El Salvadoran citizen Kilmar Abrego Garcia sought a restraining order against him because of alleged domestic violence in 2021.

Yet this is the illegal alien that Democrats are pulling out all the stops for to try to bring back into the U.S.

“Kilmar Abrego Garcia had a history of violence and was not the upstanding ‘Maryland Man’ the media has portrayed him as,” DHS said in a post on X.

“According to court filings, Garcia’s wife sought a domestic violence restraining order against him, claiming he punched, scratched, and ripped off her shirt, among other harm. This MS-13 gang member is not a sympathetic figure,” the department added, referring to 2021 documents.

On March 15, the Trump administration deported Abrego Garcia to El Salvador, where he is now being held in a prison.

Last week, the U.S. Supreme Court held that a federal district judge’s order directing the Trump administration to “facilitate and effectuate the return” of Abrego Garcia to the U.S. may exceed the court’s authority.

The justices zeroed in on the term “effectuate,” saying, “The District Court should clarify its directive, with due regard for the deference owed to the Executive Branch in the conduct of foreign affairs.”

Attorney General Pam Bondi told reporters at the White House Monday regarding the case, “First and foremost, [Abrego Garcia] was illegally in our country. He had been illegally in our country. And in 2019, two courts, an immigration court and an appellate immigration court, ruled that he was a member of MS-13, and he was illegally in our country.”

“That’s up to El Salvador if they want to return him,” she added. “If they wanted to return him, we would facilitate it, meaning provide a plane.”

El Salvador President Nayib Bukele said Monday at the White House that he has no intention of returning Abrego Garcia, whom he described as a “terrorist.”

During a news conference last week, Abrego Garcia’s wife, Jennifer Vasquez Sura, told reporters that her husband’s deportation “has destroyed my family’s happiness.”

Sura told Newsweek Wednesday regarding the 2021 restraining order she sought against her husband, “After surviving domestic violence in a previous relationship, I acted out of caution after a disagreement with Kilmar by seeking a civil protective order in case things escalated.”

“Things did not escalate, and I decided not to follow through with the civil court process. We were able to work through this situation privately as a family, including by going to counseling,” she added.

“Our marriage only grew stronger in the years that followed. No one is perfect, and no marriage is perfect. That is not a justification for ICE’s action of abducting him and deporting him to a country where he was supposed to be protected from deportation. Kilmar has always been a loving partner and father, and I will continue to stand by him and demand justice for him,” Sura said.

In the 2021 protective order Sura sought, she told officials that Abrego Garcia “punched and scratched” her, ripped her shirt off, and “grabbed and bruised” her.

Many Democratic lawmakers have tried to make Abrego Garcia a poster child for alleged deportation abuse by the Trump administration.

Sen. Chris Van Hollen of Maryland actually traveled to El Salvador on Wednesday.

“The goal of my visit is to talk to people here about the release of Kilmar Abrego Garcia,” he said in a video posted on social media platform X. “I told his wife and his family I would do everything possible to bring him home.”

Axios reported on Tuesday that other congressional Democrats, including Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey, are looking to travel to El Salvador to secure Abrego Garcia’s release, too.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio also weighed in on the issue, saying, “I don’t understand what the confusion is. This individual is a citizen of El Salvador. He was illegally in the United States and was returned to his country.”

“The foreign policy of the United States is conducted by the president of the United States, not by a court,” Rubio continued. “And no court in the United States has a right to conduct the foreign policy of the United States.”

So there are at least three good reasons to keep Abrego Garcia out. First, he was here illegally, and that’s reason enough for him to go.

Second, he was found in court to have been a member of the MS-13 gang, and finally, he is an accused wife-beater.

Case closed.

