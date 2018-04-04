The Western Journal

RSS Feed
Back
Back
Politics
Print

Bombshell: Memo Okaying Mueller’s Raid on Manafort Written 7 Days After Raid Happened

By Chris Agee
April 4, 2018 at 10:43am

Print

Department of Justice special counsel Robert Mueller’s justification for indicting Robert Manafort hit an apparent snag this week with news that a secret memo authorizing the investigation was written days after the former Trump campaign chairman’s home was raided.

As Law & Crime reported, Manafort’s attorneys are arguing the special counsel was not granted the authority to indict their client since his alleged crimes were not directly connected to Russian interference in the 2016 election.

In a statement this week, Mueller insisted that the move fell squarely within the scope of his investigation, providing both documentation from his initial appointment and a subsequent memo by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein as evidence.

The second document sought to clarify that Mueller did meet the requirement that he “will be provided with a specific factual statement of the matter to be investigated.”

Closer inspection of that memo, however, led to accusations that its date did not seem to line up with the trajectory of Mueller’s investigation.

The Western Journal Daily Email

Facebook

Thanks For Subscribing!

Rosenstein’s memo was dated August 2, but Manafort’s home was raided seven days prior on July 26 (Law & Crime reported a difference of six days, but The Western Journal believes seven to be more accurate). This has led some analysts to accuse the Justice Department of attempting to justify the investigation after the fact.

In a Fox News Channel interview on Tuesday, one prominent attorney who has frequently criticized Mueller’s investigation said the latest development is disconcerting.

“There is something very wrong about that,” said Harvard Law professor Alan Dershowitz. “This special prosecutor is looking at everything. Where does it stop?”

Though Dershowitz argued for stricter parameters on the range of Mueller’s investigation, other experts predict the facts of the case will prove Manafort’s indictment was valid.

Do you think Robert Manafort's indictment was justified?

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

According to former federal prosecutor Daniel Goldman, Mueller “persuasively” made his case that his probe into Manafort’s actions was proper given his mandate to investigate Russia’s meddling in the U.S. presidential election.

“Regardless, given that Manafort was the campaign manager from May 2016 to August 2016 — during the time of the Trump Tower meeting, which he attended, the Republican National Convention, for which the Russia platform was changed, and the leaked hacked DNC emails — we know of ample evidence related to collusion and Manafort to support this search warrant,” he said.

As for the memo released after Manafort’s home was raided, Goldman described it as a legally unnecessary effort on Rosenstein’s part to provide “more explicit detail” regarding the Mueller probe.

The document referenced specific claims included in the indictment for an array of financial crimes.

RELATED: Breaking: Mueller Informs Trump He’s Not Criminal Target in Russia Investigation

Rosenstein wrote that Manafort could be investigated for “crimes arising out of payments he received from the Ukrainian government before and after the tenure of President Viktor Yanukovych.”

The memo further indicated that the “allegations were within the scope of the investigation” as defined upon Mueller’s appointment and are “within the scope of the order.”

As CNBC reported, Manafort’s legal team will be arguing in court this week that his indictment should be dismissed.

Wednesday’s court appearance came just over three months after Manafort sued Mueller and Rosenstein in an attempt to define the extent of the special counsel’s investigation into Russian meddling.

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.

Print

Tags: 2016 Election, Department of Justice DOJ, Donald Trump, Robert Mueller, Russia

By: Chris Agee on April 4, 2018 at 10:43am

Let us know what you think!

Popular Right Now

Chris Agee

ms 13

99 MS-13 Gang Members Arrested – All Entered US as ‘Unaccompanied Minors’

Rob Shimshock

California_(1)

California Hikes Tuition on Citizens, Exempts Illegals

Randy DeSoto

‘I Can Only Imagine’ Continues To Rock Box Office as It Crosses New Threshold

Nick Givas

Judge Nap Breaks Down How Clintons, FISA and the FBI Are Going To Come Crashing Down

Randy DeSoto

melania trump

Melania Shows up for White House Easter Egg Roll Wearing Perfect Outfit for the Occasion

Joe Setyon

donald trump, border

Breaking: Trump Deploying US Military to Protect US-Mexico Border

Randy DeSoto

barack obama, donald trump (2)

Breaking: Trump Approval Hits 50%, Tops Obama at Same Point in His Presidency

Luke Rosiak

Wasserman Schultz and 44 Dems Exempted Pakistani IT Aides From Background Checks

Recently Posted