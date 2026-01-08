Bombshell: Minnesota Welfare Administrators Made 'Systemic Effort' to Doctor and Even Fake Official Documents to Give out Massive 'Grants'

Minnesota has gone from the Land of 10,000 Lakes to the Land of 10,000 scams.

With bad news rising on a near-daily basis — including Tuesday’s fatal shooting after a woman apparently tried to hit Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents with her car — the state that gave America the simpering jape named Tim Walz is giving the country good reason to wonder if there’s anything good in its Democrat-dominated government.

And an audit released Monday is just making things worse.

According to the Twin Cities Pioneer Press, the audit by the Office of the Legislative Auditor — a nonpartisan agency — found that a program run from the state’s Department of Human Services displayed a cavalier attitude toward spending tax dollars that would have made Tammany Hall blush.

It’s important to note that this is a different animal entirely from the “day care” scandal based largely in the state’s Somali immigrant community that is making headlines. This is in the Behavioral Health Administration, which is supposed to be focused on treating mental health and addictions, according to KARE-TV in Minneapolis.

Not only were public dollars showered on groups without adequate safeguards against corruption, according to KARE, the audit found that Behavioral Health Administration staffers had engaged in a “systemic effort” to cover their tracks by doctoring or even faking documentation that was supposed to make sure public money was well spent.

“Frankly, in the 27-plus years I’ve been with the OLA, I’ve never seen this before,” Legislative Auditor Judy Randall told lawmakers, according to KARE, while presenting the audit’s findings.

“I will say we’ve had suspicions periodically, but we’ve never been able to prove it, to document it, and we did in this case. And it’s very troubling.”

“Very troubling” is the kind of understatement one might expect from an auditor.

Some other words that might be more appropriate? How about “jaw-dropping”? “Mind blowing”? “Infuriating”?

If this is the kind of thing Democrats in America’s heartland are up to that we know about, how much more is going on that has never been made public?

The audit itself is replete with notes about violations of basic bookkeeping to ensure taxpayer money isn’t stolen.

In one case — jaw-dropping, mind-blowing, and infuriating — a grant manager for the BHA approved a payment of almost $700,000 to one organization for a single month’s work, according to the Twin Cities Pioneer Press. The grantee “could not provide OLA with detailed invoices or data to support” the payment, the outlet reported.

And the best part? The BHA grant manager left the state government a few days after approving the grant — for a consulting job with the group that had just gotten more than half a million dollars in state funding. Probably a pretty good bet for “employee of the year,” too.

“Minnesota nice” is nice and all, but that should sound suspicious to just about anyone paying attention.

And U.S. Rep. James Comer, the Kentucky Republican who chairs the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, was paying attention. A veteran of investigating the Biden family influence-peddling grift, Comer knows crime when he sees it.

“This is what corruption under Tim Walz looks like,” Comer’s committee noted in a post on the social media platform X.

New audit reveals Minnesota’s DHS backdated documents and handed $680,000 to a grantee with NO proof of work. Then the state employee who approved it QUIT days later to work for that same grantee. This is what corruption under Tim Walz looks like. pic.twitter.com/9QDSCgpwG1 — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) January 7, 2026

Comer wasn’t the only one:

BOMBSHELL AUDIT: Tim Walz Staff Accused of Backdating Documents as Minnesota Agency Paid Over $670K with No Oversight—Auditors Raise “Serious Concerns” in Unprecedented Lapses Better lawyer up Timmy pic.twitter.com/cowfaCzxt2 — TaraBull (@TaraBull) January 7, 2026



Listen to more of Randall’s presentation in the post below. It gets more jaw-dropping, mind-blowing, and infuriating with pretty much every word:

Receipts—The Minnesota Department of Human Services… caught backdating, forging and manipulating documents for audit. Listen to the lead auditor. Doesn’t get more clear than this. In total, they found THIRTEEN different problems during their audit: Here’s a summary from the… pic.twitter.com/O5epu9V49i — Rich McHugh (@RichMcHugh) January 7, 2026

This is Democratic government under a joker like Tim Walz — either a criminal himself or a fool who suffers them. He’s the man Democrats and their establishment media allies chose as the vice presidential nominee.

He’s the guy Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris chose to try to make one heartbeat away from the presidency in the 2024.

He’s the guy the Democratic Party worked for. And he’s the guy the establishment media outlets wanted — to carry his grift from the Land of 10,000 Scams to the heart of the American government.

It’s not just mind-blowing. It’s a damning indictment of the party and the institutions that have so little respect for the country that they pretended the senescent Joe Biden was fit to serve as president for four years — when anyone with working eyes, an honest brain, and an ounce of integrity knew and said differently.

And it’s blood-boiling.

