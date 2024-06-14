Bombshell New Report Reveals Details of Dog Attacks in Biden's WH

He can’t keep the border or the economy under control, and it seems President Joe Biden can’t keep his own pets in line, either.

On Thursday, Judicial Watch announced it had received 116 pages of records from the United States Secret Service under the Freedom of Information Act in which accounts were given of Biden‘s dog, Commander, attacking agents, who at times needed medical attention.

The White House dog-bite incidents began with a previous Biden pet, Judicial Watch reported.

“Judicial Watch FOIA requests and lawsuits exposed initial White House falsehoods about the severity and number of attacks by the Bidens’ previous dog, Major,” the outlet wrote.

“Judicial Watch then received a tip that Commander was also attacking Secret Service personnel and uncovered documents last July showing 10 biting incidents.”

The FOIA documents revealed several incidents were reported from September 2023.

One agent reported being bitten twice by Commander while Biden was taking him for a walk through the Kennedy Garden on Sept. 12. While the agent didn’t seem to be injured badly, he stated the suit had 3 holes from the bites.

An email dated Sept. 25, 2023, detailed an agent being bitten and needing possible hospital attention, while EMTs were also requested on-site to deal with the injury.

The following day, CNN’s Betsy Klein emailed the Secret Service, asking “if you are able to confirm that a uniformed female USSS officer was hospitalized for a biting incident with Commander Biden last night.”

Chief of Communications Anthony Guglielmi responded, saying, “Yesterday around 8 pm, a Secret Service Uniformed Division police officer came in contact with a First Family pet and was bitten. The officer was treated by medical personnel on complex and I am not aware of any hospitalization.”

The following day, a Secret Service workers’ compensation official emailed, saying, “Heads up and FYI. TMZ just reported a dog bite at the White House! Can we please find a way to get this dog muzzled.”

“A colleague asks, ‘How does TMZ know before we do???'” Judicial Watch reported. “An official in the same division responds ‘Not sure. We must get this dog muzzled.’”

Judicial Watch reported receiving 269 documents in February of 2024 that include over 20 biting incidents involving Commander.

One dog-bite attack was so severe the East Wing was closed for 20 minutes to clean up the blood, the outlet reported.

Judicial Watch also cited an unnamed source who claimed Biden mistreated his dogs, punching and kicking them.

In light of everything that’s going on in the world, dog bites and mishandling of pets is relatively trivial, but we are talking about occupant of the highest office in the land. These occurrences at best show more evidence of Biden’s incompetence, proving he has failed to live up to expectations even at the smallest and most personal level.

Despite this, coverage of this information has been underwhelming.

Compare that with coverage of former President Donald Trump via the Washington Post.

Trump did not own any pets during his term, which many found cause for concern.

The Post quoted presidential historian Douglas Brinkley, who theorized that Trump did not have a pet, “because he has no sense of giving and warmth and caring to any other animal but himself. Having no pet is another manifestation of his narcissism.”

So, Biden owns a dog he cannot control, and it frequently attacks people. Yet, we cannot find that news front and center for the public, despite the implications for Biden’s hold over personal affairs and conduct in matters of discipline and treatment of animals.

Trump, on the other hand, does not own a pet at all, and gets called a callous narcissist for it.

Were Trump the one to own an out-of-control dog known to bite people so badly they require care from a hospital or EMT and cause portions of the White House to close to clean up the blood, it would be a different story.

We’d see a panel of psychologists on every mainstream media outlet analyzing each incident to dig deeper as to what this behavior means, as his pet would surely be seen as an extension of his inhumane and barbaric handling of the country.

Biden mishandles his dog, the media handles him with kid gloves.

