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The Chi Phi fraternity house at the center of a rape allegation stands on the campus of Cornell University in Ithaca, New York. The university is facing backlash for its handling of a sexual assault case where a student alleged she was gang-raped inside the fraternity house in 2024.
Commentary
The Chi Phi fraternity house at the center of a rape allegation stands on the campus of Cornell University in Ithaca, New York. The university is facing backlash for its handling of a sexual assault case where a student alleged she was gang-raped inside the fraternity house in 2024. (Ryan Murphy / Getty Images; Ryan Murphy / Getty Images)

Bombshell: New Text from Cornell Rape Accuser Contains 4 Case-Killing Words - 'Our Body Our Choice' - Media Omits Them All

 By Randy DeSoto  October 8, 2026 at 4:56pm
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Major media outlets apparently left out what seem to be the four most exculpatory words — “our body our choice” — that a former Cornell University student texted to one of her alleged rapists days after the incident.

The New York Times reported last week that a criminal investigation is being reopened after a woman filed a lawsuit alleging multiple men from Cornell’s Chi Phi fraternity raped her on Oct. 19, 2024, after she was supplied with alcohol and drugs.

The Times, ABC News, and CBS News all reported on texts sent at the time, focusing on one of the fraternity brothers who expressed remorse for what happened to the accuser.

“I just wanted to apologize for how things went down the other night,” he texted.

To which Jane Doe responded, “At the end of the day non [sic] of the sexual stuff was illegal and honestly I really liked being with u,” according to ABC News.

Legal analyst Phil Holloway observed, “This text message alone, from Jane Doe to one of the Cornell 7, [sent] just 2 days after the alleged SA [sexual assault] renders any prosecution inviable.”

But TMZ reported there are other exonerating texts.

Should the texts from the accuser be considered in the investigation?

On the evening of Oct. 21, 2024 (two days after the alleged rape), Jonathan, one of the fraternity brothers, also texted Jane, “You’re an amazing person and I genuinely hope ur not catching as much heat from this as we r. We’ve been shutting down any stories we’ve heard but again I’m so so sorry.”

Jane responded, “aw jonathan i really appreciate this text. my memories super clouded too…” She added that everyone was “drunk and high.”

She added, “i really liked being w u and matt. so anything anyone has to say about the gamgbang [sic] is out of their jurisdiction.”

Jane concluded texting, “i don’t think we should feel any shame for the part. our body our choice …”

So the issue both seemed to be concerned about at that point was their reputations taking a hit for aberrant sexual behavior.

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Independent journalist Michael Tracey posted on X in response to the TMZ story, “It’s not exactly a ‘new text.’ Major media outlets (ABC, CBS, NYT) have had these texts for over a week now, and chose only to publish EXCERPTS that EXCLUDED her saying it was ‘our body our choice’ to have what SHE calls a ‘gang bang’ (as opposed to ‘gang rape.’)

Assuming that these outlets had the texts TMZ did, Tracey makes a solid point. Regardless, it does not appear they have put out new stories with the “our body our choice” language.

About two weeks after the alleged rape, Jane Doe’s view of what happened that night appears to have changed. She texted one of the fraternity brothers, “Let’s be clear that 90% of what happened that night was not consensual,” adding, “All i remember after that was you giving me ket[amine].”

Days later, she went to Cornell campus police.

The facts of what happened at this point are unclear.

We’ve seen in the past that a rush to judgment based on allegations alone can lead to the wrong conclusions. The completely debunked Duke Lacrosse rape allegations in 2006 immediately come to mind.

The woman at the center of that criminal investigation later admitted that she had fabricated the whole thing.

So it’s best to withhold judgment until all the relevant facts surface, and the media should be doing its part to communicate all of them to the public.

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Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 4,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




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