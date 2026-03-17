Bombshell: O'Keefe Videos Indisputable Proof of Huge CA Voter Fraud - So Big Newsom's Office Instantly Called for Prosecution

If you pay any modicum of attention to the news, you’re surely aware that there are a host of global issues which are affecting Americans locally.

(If you’ve had to fill up your car in the last week, you’re already painfully aware of this, with or without paying attention to the news.)

While those headlines will typically command the most attention, that doesn’t mean there’s nothing to worry about stateside.

In fact, there’s a massive, looming issue that could shape the near-term future of this country coming up: the midterm elections.

Votes are obviously going to be incredibly important with respect to how the midterms turn out — which means the act of voting itself will be under a ferocious microscope ahead of November.

And now, that microscope has focused on deep-blue California.

Independent investigative journalist James O’Keefe — whose outlet is perhaps best known for explosive undercover reporting — dropped a bombshell on the Golden State on Tuesday, sharing a damning video to X.

CALIFORNIA ELECTIONS FRAUD CASH FOR BALLOTS PART I: Homeless Bribed with Cash & Drugs In Exchange For Registering To Vote & Signing Election Petitions Caught On Tape Undercover On Skid Row In California. “You can just put Pinocchio Lane.” California NGOs Encourage Fake… pic.twitter.com/2pkylhgPY9 — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) March 17, 2026

According to O’Keefe, his team caught various officials in California going to Skid Row (one of the largest homeless populations in the country) and offering incentives to get homeless people to register to vote and sign election petitions.

The undercover journalist noted that homeless people, who lack a fixed home address, were coached to come up with a fake one, like “Pinocchio Lane.”

O’Keefe and his team said they posed as homeless people to infiltrate this apparent scheme.

“We encountered 28 instances of petitioners offering cash, cigarettes, and marijuana for signatures on petitions,” O’Keefe posted to X.

O’Keefe also further accused Weingart Center, a human services group that seeks to help the homeless and receives “hundreds of millions in public funding,” of helping homeless people find these fraudulent petitioners and, perhaps most worryingly, also coached these homeless people on plausible deniability.

But there’s just no denying that whatever is happening on Skid Row is blatantly illegal.

According to the FBI itself, even if not a one of these homeless people votes, it’s still voter fraud.

The agency defines one example of “fraud by the voter” as giving “false information when registering to vote.” Given that “Pinocchio Lane” exists right next to that one Bigfoot sanctuary and Elvis’ secret pad, “false information” may be underselling it.

On a broader level, even apart from the obvious issues with paying potential voters, changing or altering “a ballot tally or engaging in other corrupt behavior as an elections official” is a textbook example of election fraud.

Given the potential double levels of fraud happening here, O’Keefe’s bombshell report appears to have poked something of a hornet’s nest. It didn’t take long for California officials to start puffing their chests out.

JUST NOW: CA Secretary of State Signals Prosecutions After Our New Cash-for-Signatures Video by O’Keefe@CASOSVote pic.twitter.com/xX8lzpQoub — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) March 17, 2026

UPDATE: LA District Attorney confirms they have received our election fraud footage and a review is underway.@LADAOffice pic.twitter.com/ypwEIhzUc0 — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) March 17, 2026

But the most aggressive response may have come from the office of California’s hyper-progressive governor, Gavin Newsom.

BREAKING: Governor Newsom Demands Prosecutions After O’Keefe Undercover Video Exposes 28 Cash-for-Ballot Deals in Los Angeles, CA@CAgovernor @GovPressOffice @GavinNewsom pic.twitter.com/XB7eKP7S9f — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) March 17, 2026

“This alleged activity is a felony in California,” Brandon Richards, a Newsom representative, said in an official statement. “Anyone caught engaging in this activity should be investigated and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Agreed, Brandon. But you know who else should be investigated and potentially prosecuted? The Democratic leadership sitting atop California and turning the Golden State into something a little more bronze — or brown.

As illegal as the activity caught on camera by O’Keefe is, it was only emboldened and allowed by California leadership that seems more intent on antagonizing President Donald Trump than actually governing the largest state in the country.

At some point, responsibility has to land somewhere — and in California, it too often seems to evaporate into a fog of finger-pointing and bureaucratic deflection.

When allegations this serious surface, the instinct shouldn’t be to posture or politicize, but to take a hard look inward and ask how such behavior was able to take root in the first place. Yet time and again, the state’s leadership appears far more comfortable casting blame outward than confronting the systemic failures on their own watch.

Whether it’s lax oversight, misplaced priorities, or a reluctance to police their own political allies, the end result is the same: a culture where accountability is talked about far more than it’s actually practiced.

And that’s what makes this episode so troubling.

If the integrity of the electoral process can be compromised at the margins — in the shadows, among the most vulnerable populations, with little apparent fear of consequences — it raises uncomfortable questions about what else might be slipping through the cracks.

The midterms may ultimately hinge on messaging and momentum, but none of that matters if voters lose confidence in the system itself.

California’s leaders can issue all the sternly worded statements they want, but until they demonstrate a willingness to clean up their own backyard, those words will ring hollow — as the rest of the country will be left watching, and wondering, just how deep the problem goes.

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