News
Johnny Thai, 11, receives the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a pediatric vaccine clinic for children ages 5 to 11 set up at Willard Intermediate School in Santa Ana, California., November 9,2021. Study results reveal little difference in COVID infection rates between vaccinated and unvaccinated children.
Johnny Thai, 11, receives the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a pediatric vaccine clinic for children ages 5 to 11 set up at Willard Intermediate School in Santa Ana, California., November 9,2021. Study results reveal little difference in COVID infection rates between vaccinated and unvaccinated children. (Jae C. Hong / AP)

Bombshell Pfizer Study: Vaxxed Kids Catch COVID at Essentially the Same Rate as Unvaxxed Kids

 By Jack Davis  November 23, 2021 at 4:46pm
A new study from Pfizer shows only a slight difference in the numbers of adolescents who test positive for the coronavirus between those who are vaccinated and those who are not.

The study was released Monday by Pfizer, which touted the study as proving that its Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is safe and effective.

In its release, Pfizer noted that the results of the four-month study have not yet been peer-reviewed.

Democrat Says Wisconsin Christmas Parade Massacre Is 'Karma' for the Acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse

The study of 2,228 adolescents between the wages of 12 and 15 showed that in the group given the vaccine, none of the roughly 1,100 adolescents vaccinated tested positive for the virus.

The study also showed that 30 youths who were not vaccinated tested positive, for a rate of 2.7 percent.

Those infected were either asymptomatic or had mild symptoms, according to the Daily Mail.

Pfizer said the data will be used to buttress its upcoming application to the Food and Drug Administration for full approval of its two-shot vaccine regimen for the 12-15 population. The shot is currently allowed under an Emergency Use Authorization.

Do we need the truth on these vaccines?

“As the global health community works to increase the number of vaccinated people around the world, these additional data provide further confidence in our vaccine’s safety and effectiveness profile in adolescents. This is especially important as we see rates of COVID-19 climbing in this age group in some regions, while vaccine uptake has slowed,” said Albert Bourla, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at Pfizer. “We look forward to sharing these data with the FDA and other regulators.”

“These are the first and only disclosed longer-term data demonstrating the safety and efficacy of a COVID-19 vaccine in individuals 12 through 15 years of age,” said Ugur Sahin, CEO and co-founder of BioNTech.

“The growing body of data we have compiled from clinical trials and real-world surveillance to date strengthen the base of evidence supporting the strong efficacy and favorable safety profile of our COVID-19 vaccine across adolescent and adult populations,” he said.

Although the issue of vaccine mandates in schools is being debated, Dr. Douglas Opel, interim director of the Treuman Katz Center for Pediatric Bioethics at Seattle Children’s Hospital, said now is not the time.

“I think it’s premature to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for elementary and high school students,” he said.

'Let's Let Liberty Shine': GOP Dynamo Winsome Sears Dunks on Vax-Obsessed Left Live on CNN

“A primary reason for my position is that a prerequisite for mandating a vaccine is having really high confidence that it’s safe — and we’re just still gathering this data for younger age groups,” he said.

That position has been seconded by Desert Sands Unified School District Trustee Wendy Jonathan, who said recently that the California district should not impose a mandate on students, according to the Desert Sun.

“I do think it’s somebody’s right, it is their body and it’s their choice to get their vaccine,” Jonathan said.

“I’ve made my choices, but my choices don’t need to be imposed on anyone else,” she said.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




