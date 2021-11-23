Bombshell Pfizer Study: Vaxxed Kids Catch COVID at Essentially the Same Rate as Unvaxxed Kids

A new study from Pfizer shows only a slight difference in the numbers of adolescents who test positive for the coronavirus between those who are vaccinated and those who are not.

The study was released Monday by Pfizer, which touted the study as proving that its Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is safe and effective.

In its release, Pfizer noted that the results of the four-month study have not yet been peer-reviewed.

Headline is MISLEADING, I think deliberately written so at Pfizer’s instance. Trials have shown that Pfizer’s Covid vaccine has been effective in adolescents over four months. Four Months is not “Long Term.” 20/30/40 years (or lifelong) is Long Term.https://t.co/DfhiepJ48n — Karthik (@twittkart) November 23, 2021

The study of 2,228 adolescents between the wages of 12 and 15 showed that in the group given the vaccine, none of the roughly 1,100 adolescents vaccinated tested positive for the virus.

The study also showed that 30 youths who were not vaccinated tested positive, for a rate of 2.7 percent.

Those infected were either asymptomatic or had mild symptoms, according to the Daily Mail.

Pfizer said the data will be used to buttress its upcoming application to the Food and Drug Administration for full approval of its two-shot vaccine regimen for the 12-15 population. The shot is currently allowed under an Emergency Use Authorization.

Do we need the truth on these vaccines? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (38 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“As the global health community works to increase the number of vaccinated people around the world, these additional data provide further confidence in our vaccine’s safety and effectiveness profile in adolescents. This is especially important as we see rates of COVID-19 climbing in this age group in some regions, while vaccine uptake has slowed,” said Albert Bourla, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at Pfizer. “We look forward to sharing these data with the FDA and other regulators.”

“These are the first and only disclosed longer-term data demonstrating the safety and efficacy of a COVID-19 vaccine in individuals 12 through 15 years of age,” said Ugur Sahin, CEO and co-founder of BioNTech.

“The growing body of data we have compiled from clinical trials and real-world surveillance to date strengthen the base of evidence supporting the strong efficacy and favorable safety profile of our COVID-19 vaccine across adolescent and adult populations,” he said.

Although the issue of vaccine mandates in schools is being debated, Dr. Douglas Opel, interim director of the Treuman Katz Center for Pediatric Bioethics at Seattle Children’s Hospital, said now is not the time.

“I think it’s premature to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for elementary and high school students,” he said.

“A primary reason for my position is that a prerequisite for mandating a vaccine is having really high confidence that it’s safe — and we’re just still gathering this data for younger age groups,” he said.

That position has been seconded by Desert Sands Unified School District Trustee Wendy Jonathan, who said recently that the California district should not impose a mandate on students, according to the Desert Sun.

“I do think it’s somebody’s right, it is their body and it’s their choice to get their vaccine,” Jonathan said.

“I’ve made my choices, but my choices don’t need to be imposed on anyone else,” she said.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.