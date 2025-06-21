In a deranged letter to the FBI, alleged assassin Vance Boelter reportedly accused Gov. Tim Walz of ordering him to assassinate another Minnesota Democrat.

The letter, according to two anonymous sources aware of its contents, said Walz wanted Boelter to kill Sen. Amy Klobuchar so that Walz could run for the U.S. Senate, The Minnesota Star Tribune reported Friday.

The sources described the conspiratorial letter as being one and a half pages long, “incoherent,” and “confusing and hard to read.”

Boelter, 57, also alleged in the letter that the U.S. military had trained him “off the books.”

“Due to the seriousness of the allegations it contains, we will state only that we have seen no evidence that the allegations regarding Governor Walz are based in fact,” Hennepin County Attorney spokesman Daniel Borgertpoepping told the Star Tribune.

And just like that, the story gets more disturbing. Minnesota assassin and Tim Walz appointee Vance Boelter wrote a letter to the FBI claiming the military trained him in secret… And that Walz instructed him to take out Rep. Amy Klobuchar so he could claim her Senate seat. pic.twitter.com/IPmEsEMVXq — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) June 21, 2025

The U.S. Attorney’s Office reportedly declined to comment on the letter.

Police discovered the document in Boelter’s deserted Buick, which was found near his home in Green Isle, Minnesota.

Was Walz involved in these killings at all? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 77% (667 Votes) No: 23% (203 Votes)

The letter referenced Democratic Minnesota Sen. Tina Smith as well.

It also contained Boelter’s alleged confession that he killed Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband, and shot Sen. John Hoffman and his wife on June 14.

Boelter, dressed in a silicone mask and security guard apparel, allegedly injured Hoffman and his wife at their Minnesota home before later shooting Hortman and her husband to death.

We will never hear anything about Vance Boelter again. pic.twitter.com/7KfC4Tdjbf — Gator Gar (@yalligatorgar) June 19, 2025

In a news release on Monday, the Department of Justice announced that Boelter had been captured and detained.

He faces federal charges of stalking and murder of Hortman and her husband, and for stalking and attempted murder of Hoffman and his wife.

Boelter reportedly targeted two other Minnesota officials that morning but was unable to make contact, according to the news release.

“Boelter is a very dangerous man and I am deeply grateful that law enforcement got him behind bars before he killed other people,” Klobuchar said in a statement, according to the Star Tribune.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.