A new report claims that the FBI corroborated some pieces of the story told by a confidential source who alleges that the leader of a Ukrainian energy company told the source about bribing two members of the Biden family.

The Pittsburgh FBI office, which in 2020 performed a screening and intake functions for allegations pertaining to Ukraine, told the Delaware U.S. Attorney’s office that some basic background of the claims in an FD-1023 form have been confirmed, The Federalist is reporting, citing as a source “an individual with knowledge of the briefing.”

The FD-1023 form, which was filed in 2020, was released last week.

The form, which is a document of unverified allegations, relates what a confidential human source, referred to as a CHS in the document, told the FBI took place at a meeting with Mykola Zlochevsky, the founder of Burisma Holdings, who had Hunter Biden on its board.

“CHS inquired whether Hunter Biden or Joe Biden told Zlochevsky he should retain Hunter Biden; Zlochevsky replied, ‘They both did,'” the form reported.

The form said Zlochevsky told the source, “‘it costs 5 (million) to pay one Biden, and 5 (million) to another Biden.’ CHS noted that at this time, It was unclear to CHS whether these alleged payments were already made.”

The form also said that in a subsequent conversation “Zlochevsky responded it would take them (Investigators) 10 years to find the records (i.e. illicit payments to Joe Biden).”

The report in The Federalist said that the FBI obtained the source’s travel records, and verified that the source was in the various places in which the source said he interacted with Zlochevsky.

Do you think Biden is a corrupt president? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (888 Votes) No: 0% (3 Votes)

The source said meetings took place in late 2015 or early 2016 in Kiev, Ukraine; in 2016 in Vienna, Austria; and in 2019 in London.

The report said that the FBI passed the FD-1023 and its information to the Delaware investigators with the comment that it appeared credible and bore further investigation.

The Federalist report said its source said the FBI told Delaware investigators that the travel information of the source had been confirmed.

🚨BREAKING🚨 The FD-1023 form alleging then-Vice President JOE BIDEN was involved in a $5,000,000 bribery scheme with a Burisma executive has been released by @ChuckGrassley. Read 👇 pic.twitter.com/Mc6dVIwdsG — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) July 20, 2023



The report noted that the FBI office that passed along the tip was designed to provide an initial screening to weed out improbable claims. It did not have the authority to dig further into the details of the allegations in the FD-1023 form.

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich noted although no one bit of information is definitive, the cumulative effect of the allegations against the Bidens is staggering, according to Fox News.

“Every week we get more information. Every week the information corroborates what we’ve already suspected. What this says to me is that it’s very possible that there was a direct payment to the then-vice president of the United States,” Gingrich said.

“It’s certainly even more likely that there were payments that were funneled through Hunter to Joe Biden, and the evidence just keeps mounting up every single week. At some point, the dam is going to break and even The New York Times and The Washington Post are going to recognize that we have a huge problem on our hands,” Gingrich said.

“We may have a criminal family sitting in the White House that took money from foreigners in Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Romania, Russia and China. Now, that’s a pretty sobering comment that has huge national security implications and also it has basic honesty implications,” he said.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.