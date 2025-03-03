Share
Commentary
A private investigation into the assassination attempt of now-President Donald Trump on July 13, 2024, indicates that the FBI may be suppressing information and that would-be assassin, Thomas Matthew Crooks, right, did not act alone.
Commentary
A private investigation into the assassination attempt of now-President Donald Trump on July 13, 2024, indicates that the FBI may be suppressing information and that would-be assassin, Thomas Matthew Crooks, right, did not act alone. (Mandel Ngan - AFP / Getty Images ; Jim Vondruska / Getty Images)

Bombshell Report: FBI Obstruction May Be Protecting Accomplices to Would-Be Trump Assassin

 By Ben Zeisloft  March 3, 2025 at 5:30am
Share

President Donald Trump was almost killed last summer, and we still don’t know much about the motives behind the attack.

There are also indications that shooter Thomas Matthew Crooks did not act alone on July 13 in Butler, Pennsylvania and that the FBI is obstructing attempts to investigate the incident, which left one man dead.

Doug Hagmann has been leading a team of six other investigators in examining the assassination attempt on behalf of a private client, according to a Thursday interview with the New York Post.

They’ve been conducting geofencing analysis of phones and other devices that did not belong to Crooks but were found at his home, at the rifle range where he participated in target practice, at the Trump rally in Butler, and at his alma mater, Bethel Park High School.

His team has also interviewed over 100 people over the course of their six-month investigation.

Hagmann told the outlet, “We don’t think he acted alone.”

“This took a lot of coordination,” he asserted.

“In my view, Crooks was handled by more than one individual, and he was used for this,” Hagmann added. “And I wouldn’t preclude the possibility that there were people at the rally itself helping him.”

Hagmann claimed that he was twice escorted to the Butler County line and told to leave as his team investigated.

Is the FBI doing everything in its power to learn how and why Crooks was able to shoot Donald Trump?

He believes the people who escorted him were either federal agents or a private security detail.

“One can assist in an operation like this by omission or standing down,” Hagmann added. “There are people still out there involved in this case that need to be brought to justice.”

Hagmann isn’t the only person raising concerns about possible federal obstruction.

Rep. Clay Higgins, a Republican from Louisiana, has also been investigating the attempted assassination for months.

Unlike other investigators, he thinks there is only one shooter and that prescription drugs played a role in Crooks’ behavior.

Related:
Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett Goes Too Far, Makes 'Enemy' Claim Against Trump

“Something happened to make him go crazy, and that’s why I think it might have been pharmaceuticals,” Higgings told the Post.

“He performed an attempted assassination, and he was committed all the way through — to death,” he continued. “He was not acting erratic, but he was a wild lunatic at the same time, incredibly calculating and incredibly smart.”

In any case, Higgins also said that the FBI has repeatedly obstructed his investigation.

America broadly knows that the entrenched interests in our government are not necessarily fans of Trump and probably would have wanted now-former Vice President Kamala Harris in office instead.

As more and more days, weeks, and months pass without the public knowing a clear motive or even many basic details about the assassination attempt of our commander-in-chief, the FBI only makes itself look more and more complicit.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Ben Zeisloft
Ben Zeisloft is the editor of The Republic Sentinel, a conservative news outlet owned and operated by Christians. He is a former staff reporter for The Daily Wire and has written for The Spectator, Campus Reform, and other conservative news outlets. Ben graduated from the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School with concentrations in business economics and marketing.




Haitian Man Who Was Flown Into US by Biden Admin Charged with Gruesome Murders of Children and Elderly Woman
College Republicans Club Invites Andrew Tate to Speak, Gets Rightfully Destroyed
Bombshell Report: FBI Obstruction May Be Protecting Accomplices to Would-Be Trump Assassin
Pastor Has One Word to Describe Sermons Written with AI: 'Wicked'
Anti-Trump Pastor Calls Other Black People Who Voted for Trump Vicious Slurs in Racist Rant
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation