Bombshell Report: GOP Refused to Subpoena Cassidy Hutchinson, Feared Lawmakers' Sex Texts to Hutchinson Would Be Exposed

A new report claimed that a Republican-led investigation of the Capitol incursion detoured around former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson for fear of exposing messages from lawmakers to her seeking sex.

Hutchinson rocketed to fame when she appeared before House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s handpicked Jan. 6 committee to spew since-debunked tales about President Donald Trump’s activities on the day of the Capitol incursion.

Last year, as Republicans conducted their own investigation into the events of that day and the way the Pelosi-picked panel conducted itself, an aide to House Speaker Mike Johnson warned lawmakers not to open a Pandora’s box by subpoenaing Hutchinson, according to a report in The Washington Post.

The Post based its story on sources it did not name, as well as documents the report said its reporters had seen.

The report said that the disclosure about the messages to Hutchinson grew out of an investigation led by Republican Rep. Barry Loudermilk of Georgia.

The Post report said, some were concerned a subpoena would allow Hutchinson to needlessly reclaim the spotlight.

“Before that meeting, a Johnson aide told Loudermilk’s staff that multiple colleagues had raised concerns with the speaker’s office about the potential for public disclosure of ‘sexual texts from members who were trying to engage in sexual favors’ with Hutchinson,” the Post reported, citing correspondence from that time.

“Additionally, a member of Johnson’s staff told Loudermilk aides that Hutchinson, an aide to then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, could ‘potentially reveal embarrassing information,’” the Post reported.

When interviewed Thursday for its story, Johnson told the Post, “[I]t didn’t make sense to give her any more attention. She had already testified, and it was a bit of a debacle.”

The Post report said that it was able to confirm through examining documents that there were concerns about potentially scandalous texts.

The report noted that “the person who is familiar with the effort to prevent the texts’ release … has not seen the purported sexually explicit messages.”

The Post said, it did not know who sent the sex-themed texts to Hutchinson.

Johnson said, the decision not to subpoena Hutchinson was made by Loudermilk and his staff, the Post reported.

In a statement after the Post’s story hit, Johnson said he had nothing to do with whether or not Hutchinson testified in Loudermilk’s investigation, according to The Hill.

“I had nothing to do with that, the decision not to issue a subpoena to Cassidy Hutchinson was made by the chairman of that committee, and that’s Barry Loudermilk,” Johnson said.

“He and I just spoke about it. There was no reason to issue a subpoena because Cassidy Hutchinson was volunteering to participate and come, presumably because she wanted to try to sell more books. It didn’t make sense to give her any more attention. She had already testified, and it was a bit of a debacle. So that decision was made,” he said.

“There’s all these allegations that somebody on my staff was — communicated with somebody else on staff,” he said. “I’m not privy to all my staff’s conversations, but that didn’t have anything to do with me, so it’s much ado about nothing.”

Loudermilk said, he was never told not to call Hutchinson, who he noted was cooperating with his probe at the time.

“We had numerous meetings since I reported directly to the speaker’s office in the investigation because I didn’t have subpoena power of potential subpoenas going forward. So I don’t recall any specific, anyone saying do not subpoena,” Loudermilk said.

“I mean, there were times that we laid out, hey, here’s a list of people we may subpoena or could. But as you guys know, the threat of subpoena is always more powerful than an actual subpoena,” he said.

Last year, Loudermilk’s Committee on House Administration Subcommittee on Oversight made a criminal referral to the Justice Department over the conduct of select committee member former Republican Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, according to a news release posted on the committee’s website.

Cheney “should be investigated for potential criminal witness tampering based on the new information about her communication,” the release said.

The release said Cheney colluded with Hutchinson without Hutchinson’s attorney knowing about the communications.

