Share
News
In this Oct. 23, 2019, file photo, the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors meets in Phoenix. Steve Chucri, second from left, a Republican official in Arizona resigned Tuesday from the board overseeing Maricopa County after a recording emerged of him criticizing his GOP colleagues for opposing a review of the 2020 election.
In this Oct. 23, 2019, file photo, the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors meets in Phoenix. Steve Chucri, second from left, a Republican official in Arizona resigned Tuesday from the board overseeing Maricopa County after a recording emerged of him criticizing his GOP colleagues for opposing a review of the 2020 election. (Jonathan J. Cooper / AP)

Bombshell Report: Maricopa Official Resigns After Election Audio Leak - Dead People Voted, 'Bulls***' County Audit

 By Jack Davis  September 22, 2021 at 4:47pm
Share

A member of the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors in Arizona is resigning after leaked audiotapes revealed him criticizing both the integrity of the 2020 election and some of his fellow supervisors for their stances on the highly controversial state-ordered audit of the 2020 election.

Supervisor Steve Chucri said he will resign from his position in November, citing “toxicity” and the impact of leaked recordings published by conservative news outlet The Gateway Pundit.

The leaked audiotapes, recorded in January and in March, make Chucri appear highly critical of what was done in the county, which has been sparring with state-level Republicans for months over an audit of the 2020 election. In general, the county has fought the state’s efforts to obtain machines and data.

Chucri, however, appeared on the tape to be siding with the state Senate against his fellow county officials.

“I don’t feel comfortable with Dominion [Voting Systems],” he said in one snippet, referring to the company whose voting machines were under a cloud during a spate of allegations that followed the 2020 election.

Trending:
Trump's Surgeon General Says He Tried to Refinance His Mortgage, But Biden Admin Pulled a Dirty Move to Stop It from Happening

The Gateway Pundit said it obtained audio of a March conversation in which Chucri said opposition to the Arizona state audit was centered around other supervisors’ fears for their margins of victory and referred to the county’s audit of its results as “pretty bull****.”

Chucri was taped in January saying, “I think it was done through dead people voting. I think it was multifaceted,” according to The Gateway Pundit.

He later reportedly threw around the words “ballot harvesting.”

In his resignation statement, he neither confirmed nor denied the specifics of the comments, but acknowledged the damage the leaked recordings have done.

“In recent days it has come to light that I was secretly recorded in conversations regarding differences with some of my colleagues about an audit of the 2020 election. The comments I made were during a very turbulent time,” he said.

My colleagues have every right to be both angry and disappointed with me. I should not have made such statements and offer my colleagues heartfelt apologies,” he said.

In his statement, Chucri bemoaned the current state of political incivility.

Related:
AZ Sen Leader Gives Audit Subpoena Timetable, Predicts AG Will Hammer Maricopa County Election Officials

“Unfortunately, the political landscape changed for the worst this year. The environment is wrought with toxicity — and all civility and decorum no longer seem to have a place. The fixation with the 2020 election results and aftermath have gotten out of control,” he said.

“I do not want to perpetuate the very problem I ran to eliminate several years ago. While I have had my differences with my colleagues, I have known them to be good, honorable and ethical men. The picture some individuals are trying to paint about a cover up, scam and other nonsense about my colleagues and myself is simply false,” he said.

Chucri’s statement then sought to put distance between himself and the leaked audio.

“There was no cover-up, the election was not stolen. [President Joe] Biden won,” he said.

The Western Journal has reached out to Chucri for comment, but did not immediately receive a response.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




loading
Bombshell Report: Maricopa Official Resigns After Election Audio Leak - Dead People Voted, 'Bulls***' County Audit
Police Put Out Alert After Student Is Shot Dead at Bus Stop
Bill Gates Squirms, Then Deflects as Interviewer Presses Him on Connection to Jeffrey Epstein: 'He's Dead, So ...'
Trump Just Hit The New York Times and His Own Niece with a Huge Lawsuit
Reporters Furious After Screaming White House Staffers Block Them from Asking Biden a Single Question
See more...

Conversation