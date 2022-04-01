Bombshell: Trump Campaign Manager Announces Proof of Rigged 2020 Election Live on 'Hannity'

This article was sponsored by Citizens United Productions.

The 2020 presidential election was one of the most hotly contested in history, and over 150 million votes were cast. But how many of them were influenced by outside entities?

In its new film “Rigged,” Citizens United investigates the election and the corruption surrounding it, especially as it pertains to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan.

Former Trump campaign deputy manager and Citizens United president David Bossie announced the release of the film on Thursday during an appearance on Fox News’ “Hannity.”

“The Chan-Zuckerberg initiative funded the Center for Tech and Civic Life,” Bossie said. “OK, so they gave $327 million to that organization, and that’s a 501(c)(3).

“And that organization filed their IRS 990s, their tax returns. So we went through them, and in there … 160 of those grants accounted for $272 million. And 92 percent, 92 percent of that $272 million went to Biden counties.”

“Rigged” presents evidence that the 2020 election was tilted in President Joe Biden’s favor from the beginning.

Throughout the film, prominent conservative voices, including former President Donald Trump, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, discuss the outstanding lengths to which Zuckerberg went to secure Democratic votes in the election.

In a trailer for the movie, Cruz said Zuckerberg spent what would amount to “the most money any individual has ever spent to win a presidential campaign in the history of our country.”

During his appearance with Sean Hannity, Bossie explained the importance of informing the public about Zuckerberg’s shady actions.

“This film and this investigation cries out for state and federal investigations,” he said. “I’m not holding my breath for [Attorney General] Merrick Garland or, you, know [House Speaker] Nancy Pelosi to announce investigations tomorrow.

“But [House Minority Leader] Kevin McCarthy ought to make this the top priority when he becomes speaker in nine short months.”

Through his investments behind the scenes, Zuckerberg helped tip the scales in favor of Biden. Cruz blasted the Facebook co-founder, saying his actions are 100 percent unacceptable in a democratic republic like the United States.

“This was the greatest billionaire assault on election integrity we’ve ever seen,” he said in the trailer.

Trump himself echoed a similar sentiment at the end of the trailer.

“It was a rigged election,” he said. “People have to find out what happened.”

